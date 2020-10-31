Murray proud of squad’s first-year effort

Fred Fehr

ENID — Jason Murray, at the helm of North Rock Creek’s first varsity football squad, is one of the few coaches who didn’t have to bid farewell to a senior.

The Cougars, who concluded their campaign Friday night with a 30-6 setback to Oklahoma Bible Academy, didn’t have any seniors on the roster.

“Our kids showed up every week and gave great effort,” said Murray. “They laid it on the line each week and I am very proud of them.”

OBA led 30-0 at halftime. North Rock Creek got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter on junior Keaton Brinton’s 3-yard reception from sophomore quarterback Cade Landes. The extra-point attempt was foiled.

Murray said the 60-yard scoring drive was aided by running backs Calvin Bray, a freshman, and Jayce Williams, a junior.

North Rock Creek didn’t commit a turnover in the game.

The Cougars finished the season at 1-9.

“We were fortunate to play 10 games in this crazy COVID year,” said Murray. “Our kids gained a lot of experience and we look forward to adding on to their experiences next year.”

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.