Plenty of pilfer production for Chieftains

LOCUST GROVE — It was pilfer aplenty for Seminole’s Chieftains Friday night as they racked up five interceptions — two for touchdowns —in a 45-6 District 3A-3 romp over Locust Grove.

Both of the scoring interceptions came in the fourth quarter. Easton Wurtz turned his thievery into a 100-yard dash while sophomore Braylen Jefferson’s 63-yarder came on the final play of the game.

Also posting interceptions for the victors were Vcake Wassana and the brother combination of sophomore Lantz Fixico and freshman Joe Fixico.

Seminole, 5-2 overall, ran its 3A-3 record to 4-2, cementing a third-place finish and host berth in the opening round of the playoffs.

Seminole led 13-0 at the half with both touchdowns coming in the first quarter. Wurtz grabbed a 28-yard scoring pass from Wassana and Wassana scored on an 8-yard dash up the middle.

The visitors dominated the first half, out-offensing the Pirates 121-79 but the Chieftains squandered two scoring opportunities inside the red zone.

Seminole’s first-half defense manhandled the Pirates at the line of scrimmage as the hosts recorded three yards on 18 rushes. The Pirates were true on just 4-of-13 passes for 61 yards, including a 49-yarder.

The Chieftains piled up three touchdowns in the third quarter — a 3-yard run by Jason Batise, a 2-yard run by Garrett Chaffin and a 33-yard reception by Braxton Street from Wassana.

Locust Grove finally got on the scoreboard in the final quarter on a 10-yard run with a fumble recovery.

Seminole finished the contest with 143 yards rushing on 38 attempts. The quarterback combination of Wassana and Brendan Rodriquez combined to connect on 12 of 19 aerials for 176 yards.

Batise was the game’s top rusher with 76 yards on 14 carries. Wassana added 54 yards on nine attempts and Chaffin finished with 28 yards on eight rushes.

Street earned a team-high 79 yards on five catches while Wurtz posted 54 yards on three receptions. DJ Citizen caught three passes for 15 yards.

Locust Grove never got its rushing offense untracked, finishing with 50 yards on 27 attempts. Locust Grove was just 5-of-23 through the air for 67 yards.

Seminole did lose two fumbles.

“Locust Grove was limited a little on offense so we really locked up on defense,”

said Seminole head coach Mike Snyder.

Asked if he remembered the last time Seminole posted five interceptions in one game, Snyder said, “No, but we had a kid named Pat Lee intercept four passes in one game against Tecumseh in the early 80s.”

Seminole concluded the scheduled portion of its regular season but Snyder is trying to get an opponent for Friday night.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.