Bethel falls at Community Christian, 27-7

Brian Johnson

NORMAN – The Community Christian Royals scored 20 second-half unanswered points and coasted to a 27-7 victory over the Bethel Wildcats Friday night in a District 2A-3 clash.

The two teams were deadlocked at 7-7 at halftime after going scoreless in the first quarter.

Bethel's lone score came off a pass from Jesse Tucker to John Gordon, who finished with a pair of receptions for 25 yards. Tucker was 21-of-38 passing for 214 yards and the touchdown, but was intercepted three times.

The Wildcats netted just 95 rushing yards with Tucker collecting 57 yards on nine carries while Corey Metscher ended up with 40 yards on nine tries.

Drae Wood had seven catches for 65 yards and Gage Porter had four grabs for 57 yards.

Defensively for Bethel, Gordon recorded an interception and returned it 42 yards.

TJ Ramsey had three tackles for loss, including a quarterback sack, to go with a QB hurry and 16 tackles (11 solo) for the Wildcats. Dez Loving and Porter each had a tackle for loss and Dom Contreras recorded a quarterback sack.

LW Moore topped the Bethel tackle chart with 20 (six solo).

The Wildcats, 5-3 on the season and 2-3 in the district, are scheduled to be at home with Purcell on Friday to close out the regular season.

Community Christian improved to 8-1 and 4-1.

