Shawnee's Sparks, Torbett named to All-State East Team

Brian Johnson

Shawnee High School senior shortstop Tatum Sparks was named to the Large East All-State Team as a utility player while teammate and senior Carly Torbett was selected as a catcher, it was announced Tuesday.

Sparks, batting primarily in the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in the lineup for the Lady Wolves, possessed a team-best .538 batting average. Sparks also led the team in homers (14), doubles (14), RBIs (53) and runs scored (54) while tying for the team lead in triples (3). She also had a .612 on-base percentage and a whopping 1.220 slugging percentage. Sparks also stole 29 bases on the year and only struck out twice the entire year. She has verbally committed to play at Oklahoma State next season.

Torbett was chosen as catcher after hitting .327 with six homers, one triple, 10 doubles, 42 runs batted in and 22 runs scored. She also owned a .351 on-base percentage and a .607 slugging percentage.

Two other seniors – Hallie Wilson and Baylie Enright – were chosen as All-State alternates, Wilson as an outfielder and Enright as a pitcher.

Wilson, who also hit in the No. 1 or No. 2 spots in the lineup, was picked hit .407 with two triples, five doubles and seven runs batted. She also scored 46 runs (second on the squad) and had a team-leading 32 stolen bases. Wilson also owned a .542 on-base percentage and a .505 slugging percentage. She also drew a team-leading 26 walks.

Enright was chosen as a pitcher after posting a 5-2 record with a 2.15 earned run average. She struck out 39 batters and walked only six. Offensively, she hit four home runs and three doubles while driving in 13 runs and scoring 14 times.

It was also recently announced that six Shawnee seniors – Torbett (as a catcher), Sparks (middle infielder), Wilson (outfielder), Laynie Rimer (corner infielder), Kali Kasterke (outfielder) and Enright (pitcher) – achieved all-region honors while David Rolette was selected as an all-region coach.

Rolette guided the Lady Wolves to a 28-8 record and an appearance in the Class 6A State Fastpitch Softball Tournament this past season.

Rimer, selected as a corner infielder, batted .363 with seven doubles, 14 runs batted in and 19 runs scored.

Kasterke, also picked as an outfielder, was third on the team in runs scored with 28 and also hit one triple and doubled five times.

Recently, Sparks was named District 6A-3 Offensive Player of the Year while Torbett (catcher), Wilson (outfielder) and Rimer (utility) were picked for the all-district team as well. Kasterke and Enright were honorable mention selections.