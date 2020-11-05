Bethel, Seminole have new opponents for Friday

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

As Week 10 of the high school football season approaches, two area teams – the Bethel Wildcats and Seminole Chieftains - now have new opponents for Friday night due to the COVID-19 situation.

The Bethel Wildcats were supposed to host Purcell to conclude the regular season but will instead host the Holdenville Wolverines at 7 p.m. in a make-up game from earlier in the season.

Bethel is 5-3 overall and 2-3 in District 2A-3 while Holdenville is 2-4 and 1-3.

The Seminole Chieftains, who have played just seven games this season due to the pandemic, will entertain Metro Christian Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Patriots were supposed to play at Haskell Friday, but that game was cancelled.

Seminole enters Friday's game at 5-2 overall and 4-2 in District 3A-3. The Patriots are 6-2 overall and 5-0 in District 2A-7.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.