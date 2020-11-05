SUBSCRIBE NOW
SPORTS

Bethel, Seminole have new opponents for Friday

Brian Johnson
The Shawnee News-Star
Bethel quarterback Jesse Tucker (12) passes to Corey Metscher during an earlier season game against Little Axe.

As Week 10 of the high school football season approaches, two area teams – the Bethel Wildcats and Seminole Chieftains - now have new opponents for Friday night due to the COVID-19 situation.

The Bethel Wildcats were supposed to host Purcell to conclude the regular season but will instead host the Holdenville Wolverines at 7 p.m. in a make-up game from earlier in the season.

Bethel is 5-3 overall and 2-3 in District 2A-3 while Holdenville is 2-4 and 1-3.

The Seminole Chieftains, who have played just seven games this season due to the pandemic, will entertain Metro Christian Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Patriots were supposed to play at Haskell Friday, but that game was cancelled.

Seminole enters Friday's game at 5-2 overall and 4-2 in District 3A-3. The Patriots are 6-2 overall and 5-0 in District 2A-7.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.