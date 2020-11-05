Friday's Bethel-Holdenville football game cancelled

Brian Johnson

It was learned late Thursday afternoon that Bethel High School's home football game, rescheduled for Friday night against Holdenville, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation in Holdenville.

The Wildcats were originally scheduled to play Purcell, but that contest was also cancelled by Purcell due to the pandemic. The Bethel-Holdenville game had been rescheduled twice, once due to COVID-19 and the other due to rainy and winter weather.

Bethel will still hold its 'Senior Night' festivities at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The Wildcats will now wait on the first round of the Class 2A playoffs on Nov. 13. It is believed that Bethel will finish fourth or fifth in the district, depending on the district coaches' final voting, according to Bethel head coach Joey Ginn. If the Wildcats should finish fourth, they could possibly be at home with Comanche. If Bethel is voted fifth, the Wildcats would likely play at Davis.

The playoff brackets for all classes are expected to be determined on Sunday.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.