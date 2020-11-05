Tecumseh's Shirey, Sturm named to Middle East All-State Team

Brian Johnson

Two Tecumseh High School fastpitch softball seniors – Ayzia Shirey and Harley Sturm – have been named to the Middle East All-State Team for 2020, it was announced Tuesday.

Shirey, an outfielder, owned a .461 batting average with 28 runs batted in and a team-leading 55 runs scored. She also topped the team with nine triples and also hit 13 doubles for the 34-7 Lady Savages.

Sturm, voted in as a utility player, had a .485 batting average to go with six home runs and 63 RBIs to lead Tecumseh in all of those categories. She also tripled six times and doubled on 13 occasions.

Last week, Shirey was selected as District 4A-4 Player of the Year and Sturm was picked as 4A-4 Offensive Player of the Year.

Tecumseh reached the Class 4A State Tournament semifinals this past season.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.