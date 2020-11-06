Dale's Idleman, Lang named to Small East All-State Softball Team

Brian Johnson

DALE – The Dale High School senior tandem of Emilia Idleman and Danyn Lang were named to the Oklahoma Fastpitch Coaches Association Small East All-State Softball Team for 2020, it was recently announced.

Idleman was selected as a middle infielder while Lang was picked as a catcher.

Idleman hit .476 with two home runs, two triples, 13 doubles and 36 runs batted in for the 37-5 and Class 2A state runner-up Lady Pirates. Idleman also stole 27 bases on the season.

It was announced two weeks ago that Idleman was selected as Class 2A, District 1 Defensive Most Valuable Player.

Lang batted .449 with a team-leading five homers, seven triples, 11 doubles and 41 RBIs. Lang shared the team lead in stolen bases with 39. Makenzy Herman also stole 39 bases for Dale.

Lang was also named to the 2A-1 All-District Team two weeks ago.

The All-State Softball Games are set for June 12, 2021.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.