High school football regular season concludes tonight

Brian Johnson

Despite the interruptions of COVID-19 and a taste of early winter weather, we have reached Week 10 of the high school football season.

The final week of the 2020 regular season will feature a Lincoln County shootout tonight as the Prague Red Devils visit the Chandler Lions for a key District 2A-2 clash at 7 o'clock.

Two other area teams – the Tecumseh Savages and Maud Tigers – will be in home action while the McLoud Redskins and Meeker Bulldogs are playing on the road.

Two teams cancelled out on Bethel. Bethel's home game with Purcell, scheduled for this week, was cancelled by Purcell, due to COVID-19 related issues as was the two-time rescheduled game against Holdenville. However, the Wildcat seniors will be recognized at 6:30 tonight at Bethel.

Tecumseh, idle for nearly three weeks, is scheduled to host John Marshall in its regular-season finale tonight while Maud is slated to entertain Wilson-Henryetta in a District C-4 encounter.

McLoud is scheduled to face a winless Douglass squad on the road tonight in a District 3A-1 meeting while Meeker plays at Jones in a District 2A-2 clash.

Prague (4-2, 1-1) at Chandler (6-3, 4-2)

Chandler's Lions are coming off a thrilling 48-34 road win at Kellyville, while Prague has seen four games cancelled this season due to the pandemic at other schools, including last week's home contest against Jones.

The last time the Red Devils played was a 48-0 loss at Class 3A Perkins-Tryon on Oct. 23 in a game set up late in the week after COVID-19 problems at the opponents of Prague and Perkins-Tryon.

Chandler sophomore Casmen Hill had a big rushing night with a whopping 324 yards on 43 carries while scoring a pair of touchdowns against the Ponies. Teammate and junior quarterback Kaden Jones figured into four other scores as he passed for 67 yards and rushed for 74 more.

Jones scored off runs of 31 and 30 yards. Twice Jones hooked with Darian Mahan on touchdown aerials of 31 and 10 yards in the game. Spencer Clagg also had a 3-yard scoring run for the winners.

Hill has now run for 1,520 yards on 203 carries for a 7.5 yards-per-carry average this season. He has scored all 13 of his touchdowns via the rush and has caught 17 passes for 152 yards.

Jones has completed 52% of his passes (55-of-106) for 6-8 yards and seven scores with only three interceptions. Jones has also carried the ball 62 times for 384 yards and five touchdowns (6.2 yards-per-carry effort).

Senior Spencer Clagg has rushed for four touchdowns while netting 160 yards on 22 carries and freshman Carson Clagg has scored twice while accumulating 218 yards on 29 attempts.

Mahan has caught six passes for 150 yards and four scores this year.

The tandem of Spencer Clagg and senior Traydon Richardson have combined for 19 tackles for loss – Clagg has 11 and Richardson has eight. Each also have 2.5 quarterback sacks. Carson Clagg and junior Dalton Fowble each had six stops for lost yards.

John Marshall (3-4, 0-4) at Tecumseh (4-4, 1-3)

It's been three weeks since the Savages went head-to-head against opposition.

Now Tecumseh hopes to get its legs back and head into the Class 4A playoffs with a little momentum.

The Savages last played on Oct. 15, a 34-14 loss at Blanchard. Tecumseh did receive a 2-0 forfeit victory over Classen SAS since that time.

John Marshall's Bears have gone through a rough time in district play at 0-4, with the latest being a 27-20 loss at Tuttle.

The Bears are led by 6-foot, 3-inch, 170-pound junior quarterback Kane Donovan, who has completed 55% of his passes for nearly 1,000 yards. The senior tandem of Tj Carter and Devin Johnson have each rushed for more than 500 yards to lead the running attack.

For the season (only seven games on the field), junior quarterback Monte Valois has completed 61% of his passes for 1,164 yards and seven touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Senior Kane Ainesworth has collected 519 yards on 89 carries while scoring nine touchdowns (5.8 yards per carry). He has rushed for over 100-plus yards three times this year. Juniors Dylan Graham and Chad Wynne have totaled 344 and 225 yards respectively. Graham has scored once while Wynne has two TD runs.

Seniors Gavyn Rogers and Jake Trice are the Savages' top receivers. Rogers has 19 catches for 453 yards and two touchdowns. Trice has 22 grabs for 339 yards and three scores, despite missing two games.

On the defensive side of the ball, senior linebacker Jamal Fair has been involved in 120 tackles (21 solo) with six stops for lost yards. Ainesworth has racked up 65 tackles (10 solo) with three tackles for loss, a quarterback sack and an interception.

Senior lineman Ethan Rickey has five tackles for loss among his 47 tackles (six solo) this season and another senior, Anthony O'Guinn, has a team-high four interceptions to go with 51 tackles (15 solo and a tackle for loss). Senior Zeke Gage and junior Tyler Girod each have four stops for losses.

Metro Christian (6-2) at Seminole (4-2)

It appeared that the Seminole's regular season had ended last week.

But the Chieftains picked up a game as they will host Metro Christian's Patriots tonight at 7:30 in a non-district encounter. Metro Christian was supposed to play at Haskell, but that game was cancelled.

Seminole slammed host Locust Grove 45-6 last week while the Patriots were 47-7 winners at Kiefer.

The Chieftains intercepted five Pirate passes last week as two were returned for touchdowns – a 100-yard pickoff return for a score by Easton Wurtz and 63-yard pick and return for a TD by Braylen Jefferson.

Vcake Wassana and the brother combination of Lantz Fixico and Joe Fixico each had an interception as well.

Wassana ran for one touchdown of 8 yards and passed for two more of 28 yards to Wurtz and 33 yards to Braxton Street. Jason Batise and Garrett Chaffin also had short TD runs of 3 and 2 yards respectively.

McLoud (4-4, 2-3) at Douglass (0-5, 0-3)

The McLoud Redskins fought off a COVID-19 layoff, and upended the Bridge Creek Bobcats at home last Saturday, 42-28.

Sophomore tailback Clint Campbell ran for 247 yards on 17 carries and scored three touchdowns off runs of 6, 59 and 66 yards and senior quarterback Collin Gibson added 81 yards on 13 attempts and scored off runs and 17 and 5 yards while connecting with Wesley Olds on a 60-yard TD pass. Olds ended up with three catches for 87 yards and defensively recorded 11 tackles, including two for losses and a quarterback sack.

Douglass has seen three games cancelled this season, including two district tilts. The Trojans are coming off a 60-12 loss to Perkins-Tryon last Friday.

Meeker (4-4, 2-3) at Jones (6-2, 3-1)

Meeker's Bulldogs hope to continue capitalizing on their momentum as they close out the regular season tonight with a visit to Jones for a 7 o'clock kickoff.

Meeker achieved a 37-30 District 2A-2 victory last Friday behind the quarterback play of Caden Wolford, who ran for four touchdowns on runs of 4, 51, 14 and 20 yards while passing for two more of 83 and 19 yards to Zach Cook.

The Bulldogs trailed 17-6 at halftime, but battled back by outscoring the visitors 19-7 in the third quarter and 12-6 in the fourth.

Wolford carried the ball 22 times for 236 yards in the game.

Jones' game at Prague was called off last week due to COVID-19 concerns at Jones. The Longhorns dropped a 30-22 decision to Millwood in their most recent game on Oct. 23.

Junior quarterback Carson May has completed 60.5% of his passes (152-of-251) for 2,028 yards and 18 touchdowns with five interceptions for Jones and has run for 512 yards this season on 90 carries and scored 10 more times for a 5.7 yards-per-carry average.

Senior Elijah Reed has caught a team-leading 44 passes for a team-best 626 yards and four touchdowns. Junior teammate Cadyn Karl has 29 receptions for 335 yards and a team-leading six TD catches and junior Emmett Murphy has 18 grabs for 287 yards and two more scores.

Senior Korbin Cox has carried the ball 64 times for 250 yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore Xavier Zackery has 59 carries for 258 yards and three scores.

Wilson-Henryetta (1-4, 0-3) at Maud (4-5, 4-2)

The Maud Tigers wrap up the regular season with a District C-4 home game against Wilson-Henryetta.

After an 0-3 start to the season, Maud has flourished in district play, winning four of six, including a 46-0 rout of Graham-Dustin last week. The Tigers have won two straight.

Wilson-Henryetta has seen three games cancelled this season and hasn't played since Oct. 9, a 52-6 loss to Midway.