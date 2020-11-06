Meeker's Randall races to Class 3A State Championship

Brian Johnson

EDMOND – Meeker sophomore Riley Randall followed up a regional crown with a state title on Wednesday in the 5k Class 3A State Cross Country Championships, hosted by Edmond Santa Fe High School.

Randall's effort led to the Bulldogs claiming fifth place in the team standings as he clocked in at 16:43.09, which was nearly 29 seconds better than second-place Noah Davis, of Marlow (17:11.57).

North Rock Creek sophomore Jordan Coody claimed third place with a time of 17:20.72.

Meeker sophomore Braxton Bussell took eighth place after covering the distance in 17:41.21 and Bethel senior Dez Loving, also a member of the Wildcat football team, ended up ninth after clocking in at 17:44.22.

Marlow took the team championship with a score of 62, followed by Kiefer (79), Marietta (134), Rejoice Christian (69) and Meeker (209).

Bethel finished 10th with a 300, North Rock Creek was 12th (314) and Prague ended up 16th (381). There were 21 teams in the event.

Also running for Meeker, besides Randall and Bussell, and their places and times were: senior Clifford Standlee, 60th in 20:07.28; senior Levi Watham, 65th in 20:17; senior Cade Patterson, 105th in 21:15.99; freshman Ean Watham, 116th in 21:39.14 and freshman Cayde Kerensky, 133rd in 22:29.20.

Competing for Bethel in addition to Loving were: senior Frank Bourlan, 37th in 19:36.43; senior Evan Fry, 93rd in 20:56.68; junior Jace Stewart, 98th in 21:03.30; sophomore Grady Nowlin, 113th in 21:31.02; freshman Luke Drew, 115th in 21:36.66 and sophomore Colton Campbell, 120th in 21:48.24.

Running for North Rock Creek besides Coody were: sophomore Kaleb Boatman, 31st in 19:12.03; junior Elijah Bloyed, 58th in 20:04.59; freshman Jack Marinelli, 131st in 22:12.75; sophomore Tate Conner, 136th in 22:46.04; freshman Ben Wiles, 137th in 22:47.35 and junior Josh Robertson, 144th in 23:11.16.

Prague's highest finisher was freshman Braden Pickard, who clocked in at 18:49.67, good enough for 23rd place overall.

Rounding out the Prague runners were: senior Kaden Brill, 40th in 19:39.48; freshman Edward Newport, 112th in 21:30.31; junior Andrew Soler, 123rd in 21:52.53; freshman Noah Moore, 141st in 23:01.82 and junior Jake Brownfield, 148th in 23:37.80.

Prague, Chandler girls finish

fourth, fifth respectively

EDMOND – Individual finishes of 23rd, 25th and 30th were good enough to get the Prague Lady Red Devils to a fourth-place effort in the team standings at 3,200-meter Class 3A Girls Cross Country Championships.

The top individual finisher from the area was Chandler junior Leah Brannon, who covered the distance in 12:43.56 and Meeker's Callie Sanders was next with a 16th place finish in a time of 3:19.33.

Freshman Laura Soler took 23rd place for Prague with a time of 13:36.33. Junior teammate Mckenlee Shieldnight followed with a 25th-place finish in 13:43.48 and freshman Madison McCaughey ended up 30th in 13:54.25.

Also running for the Lady Red Devils were: freshman Emma Brill, 60th in 14:37.44; junior Payton Camren, 61st in 14:37.76; sophomore Ayleen Vasquez, 78th in 14:58.00 and junior Kylie Pichard, 94th in 15:19.43.

Competing for Chandler, besides Brannon, were sophomore Cassie Wright, 28th in 13:51.14; junior Shayla Peery, 45th in 14:12.68; sophomore Grace Myers, 64th in 14:47.64; junior Emily Horn, 79th in 14:58.19; senior Victoria Barton, 131st in 16:36.28 and senior Cobie Rickner, 141st in 17:09.95.

Bethel placed 18th as a team overall and was led by junior Millie Carlile, who took 34th place after clocking in at 13:58.46.

Also running for the Lady Wildcats were: freshman Brooklyn Duff, 83rd in 15:07.43; senior Avrie Nowakowski, 123rd in 16:23.18; sophomore Kate Arnold, 124th in 16:26.43 and sophomore Piper Whitecotton, 136th in 16:53.80.

Competing from North Rock Creek were all freshmen. Keelie Cullum was the Lady Cougars' top finisher in 89th place with a time of 15:11.01.

Also running for NRC were: Hailey Rice, 95th in 15:19.80; Aubree Gonzales, 99th in 15:27.92; Berklee Gossen, 109th in 15:45.66; Grace Wiley, 115th in 16:01.27 and Madison Gonzales, 159th in 21:38.12.

Regent Prep won the girls' team title with a score of 54 as it swept the top two individual spots led by senior Natalia Cleveland's winning time of 12:08.36.

Three Shawnee runners

compete in 5A state meet

EDMOND – Senior Kailey Henry finished in 35th place in the 5k girls race while senior Andrew Shepard was 40th and sophomore Michael Pearne ended up 63rd in the 5k boys' race in the Class 5A State Cross Country Championships on Wednesday.

Henry clocked in at 21:18.76. Sapulpa's Stailee Heard had the best individual time in 5A at 19:08.32.

Tulsa Bishop Kelley won the team title on the girls' side with a score of 70 after placing all five of its girls in the top 24, including a fifth and sixth-place effort.

On the boys' side, Shepard covered the distance in 17:53.84 and Pearne clocked in at 18:32.51.

The top individual time came from Elgin senior Gage McElhaney, who finished in 16:10.08.

Piedmont won the team title with a score of 52 and placed all five of its runners in the top 18, including the runner-up and a ninth and 10th-place finish.

Childs tops Seminole effort;

Haworth leads Tecumseh

EDMOND – The Seminole Chieftains and Tecumseh Savages settled for 19th and 20th place finishes respectively Wednesday in the 5k Class 4A State Cross Country Championships.

Sophomore Connor Childs was the top runner for Seminole as he finished in 28th place with a time of 18:01.27.

Tecumseh's Logan Haworth, also a sophomore, had the Savages' best finish after clocking in at 18:26.46.

Also running for Seminole and their places and times were: freshman Yuro Sewell, 64th with a 18:55.20; freshman Aaron Miller, 87th with a 19:19.11; senior Tanner Hoskison, 146th with a 20:50.08; sophomore Wyatt Dice, 147th with a 20:51.23 and junior Garrett Williams, 155th with a 21:50.33.

Also competing for Tecumseh and their places and times included: junior Izak Williams, 118th in 20:02.04; sophomore James Negahnquet, 119th in 20:04.77; senior Adam Sack, 121st in 20:08.14; junior Hayden McClure, 131st in 20:18.13, senior Kulson Yates, 132nd in 20:19.12 and junior Riley Logsdon, 152nd in 21:10.37.

Oklahoma Christian School claimed the team title with a score of 79 and it had the individual runner-up in sophomore Ethan Stovall (16:14.91). Ft. Gibson senior Caden Goss clocked in with the best time at 16:05.15.

Earlsboro's Moore

finishes 46th

EDMOND – Earlsboro sophomore Andrew Moore finished in 46th place with a time of 19:78.78 in the boys' 5k Class 2A State Cross Cross Country Meet.

Setting the pace was Merritt sophomore Riley Herndon, who clocked in at 17:10.08.

Carnegie won the team title with a score of 73.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.