McLoud concludes regular season with victory

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Redskins of McLoud concluded their 2020 regular campaign with a 44-28 district triumph over Douglass Friday night.

Sophomore Clint Campbell scored on runs of 3 and 25 yards before leaving the game in the third quarter.

Campbell’s touchdowns gave McLoud a 13-6 halftime lead. The Redskins, with one second left in the first half, went for a touchdown from the 3-yard line but came up short.

Quarterback Collin Gibson, who tossed a 55-yard touchdown pass to Zak Osborn to up McLoud’s lead to 20-6, also left the game in the third quarter with a knee mishap.

McLoud scored 24 points in the final quarter, beginning with Ryan Hunter’s first field goal of the season, a 40-yarder.

Senior Caleb Summerlin upped the count to 30-6 when he returned an intercepted pass 40 yards for a touchdown.

Freshman quarterback Gunner Maust followed wih a 60-yard scoring pass to senior Wes Olds.

After Douglass got within 37-12 on a 12-yard TD run, freshman Hunter Sparlin ran 8 yards for a touchdown to finalize McLoud’s scoring.

Ryan converted 4-of-5 extra-point kicks to go along with the field goal.

Douglass scored two more fourth-quarter touchdowns against second and third-team reserves.

“Summerlin and JJ Martin played really good games at the linebacker positions,” said McLoud head coach Rusty Hall. “We didn’t play very well overall but we are playing with just two starting offensive linemen.”

The Redskins, who have won two straight to move to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the district, will travel to Plainview Friday for the first round of the playoffs.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.