Brian Johnson

The brackets are set as the high school football playoffs open this Friday.

Five area teams – Shawnee, Bethel, Seminole, Chandler and Maud – will be at home while the other four -Tecumseh, McLoud, Meeker and Prague – will play on the road, it was announced Sunday.

The scenario is different this season due to COVID-19 as all teams were welcomed to participate in the playoffs, due to postponed and cancelled games throughout the season. Some have opted out, but most teams are in for at least one extra game this year.

The playoffs have been expanded one week in each class to accommodate the extra teams. Week One is being considered as a play-in week.

In Class 5A, the Shawnee Wolves will host the Sapulpa Chieftains at Jim Thorpe Stadium. Shawnee brings a 4-5 overall record into Friday's game after going 4-3 in District 5A-3 play. Sapulpa is 5-4.

Like in 2019, the Tecumseh Savages will open the Class 4A playoffs at Cache as both teams enter the contest at 4-5.

In Class 3A, the Seminole Chieftains will be at home with the Berryhill Chiefs. Seminole is 5-3 and Berryhill is 2-4 after seeing four games cancelled this season.

Also in 3A, the McLoud Redskins will visit Plainview. McLoud enters the tussle at 5-4 while Plainview is 4-6.

Two area teams will be home and two on the road in the 2A bracket.

The Bethel Wildcats, 5-3, will entertain Comanche, 3-6, and the Chandler Lions, 7-3, will be at home with Alva, 2-8.

Meeker's Bulldogs, 4-4, will play at Perry, 5-3, and the Prague Red Devils, 5-3, will visit Blackwell, 5-4.

In Class C, the Maud Tigers, 5-5, will be at home with Welch, 1-8.