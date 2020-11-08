John Marshall thumps Tecumseh, 54-14

Brian Johnson

TECUMSEH – Oklahoma City John Marshall High School rolled up 679 yards of offense and coasted to a 54-14 victory over the Tecumseh Savages Friday night to close out the 2020 regular season.

The Bears limited Tecumseh to 193 yards of total offense in which 133 came through the air. The Savages also had a pair of turnovers – one interception and a fumble.

Tecumseh's only scores came on a pass from Monte Valois to Gavyn Rogers and a Dylan Graham run. Graham finished with 97 yards rushing on only four attempts with the touchdown. Valois was 9-of-15 passing for 133 yards and the TD and Rogers caught two passes for 30 yards and the touchdown.

Ethan Rickey and Keegan Plumley were each credited with a tackle for loss. Kane Ainesworth had 15 assisted tackles with two solo-stops and a pass defended.

The Savages will open the Class 4A playoffs Friday at Cache at 7:30 p.m.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.