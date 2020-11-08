Shawnee girls capture four first-place efforts

Brian Johnson

JENKS – Sophomore Piper McNeil won two events – the 100-yard backstroke and 200 individual medley - to highlight the Shawnee High School girls' swimming team efforts Saturday at the 2020 All-State Preview at the Jenks Aquatic Center.

McNeil clocked in at 58.59 in the finals of the 100 backstroke and timed in at 2:08.73 in the finals of the 200 individual medley in the 2020-2021 opening competition for Shawnee.

The Lady Wolves also took first place in two other events on Saturday.

Shawnee senior Isabel Webb captured first place in the 100-yard butterfly with a finals time of 1:02.88 and the Lady Wolves' 200 freestyle relay team of McNeil, senior Aspen Chapline, sophomore Eva Webb and Isabel Webb registered a finals time of 1:44.65 for top honors.

McNeil won both the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley at the 6A state championships last February. She set a state meet record in the backstroke at that event and was part of the state-winning 200 freestyle relay.

In three other events Saturday, Shawnee had three second-place finishes.

Isabel Webb was runner-up in the finals of the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.56 seconds. Eva Webb finished behind McNeil in the 200 individual medley finals in 2:18.65. The Lady Wolves' 200 medley relay team of McNeil, Eva Webb, Isabel Webb and Jordyn Sateren clocked in at 1:56.66 for a finals' finish of second.

Shawnee ended up in third place in the team standings.

Shawnee's Ogden

wins 50-yard freestyle

Shawnee senior Trent Ogden won the boys' 50-yard freestyle with a finals time of 22.77 seconds and was second in the 100-yard backstroke finals after posting a time of 58.66 seconds.

The Wolves also collected third-place efforts from senior Ryan Staal in the finals of the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:10.52 and the 200 freestyle relay combination of senior Troy Rakestraw, sophomore Ethan Oller, sophomore Thurman Lee and Ogden who covered the finals' distance in 1:40.09.

Placing fourth for Shawnee were: Rakestraw in the 50 freestyle finals (25.40 seconds), Lee in the 200 freestyle finals (1:57.77) and Oller in the 100 backstroke finals (1:02.43). The Wolves' 400 freestyle relay team of Lee, freshman Trayden Rakestraw, sophomore Vincent Tash and Staal also ended up fourth (4:00.79).

Shawnee's boys were fourth in the team standings.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.