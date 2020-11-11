Maytubby's athleticism, leadership, versatility making many take notice

Brian Johnson

Combine athleticism with leadership and versatility you have Joe Maytubby.

The 6-foot, 5-inch, 253-pound senior defensive end/outside linebacker is making many people notice, whether it's the opposition or college scouts.

“There's a lot of colleges looking at him, including at least five D1's. Tulsa is very interested in him. Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Kansas have been taking his film each week and UNT (University of North Texas) loves him,” said Shawnee head coach Jason Sexton. “There are a bunch of D2's looking at him.”

What's not to love about Maytubby, who has all of the intangibles such as athleticism, size and speed, but when you add versatility, it cranks things up another notch.

“He's big, fast and has a high motor. College coaches value that as much as I do,” Sexton said. “Joe has certainly been the cornerstone of our defense this year. He plays hard on every snap and every play.”

Maytubby will lead the Wolves into the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs as Shawnee entertains Sapulpa Friday at Jim Thorpe Stadium.

It's been a banner season for Maytubby, who has collected 114 tackles, including 13 quarterback sacks, while forcing a fumble and intercepting a pass and returning it for a touchdown against District 5A-3 champion Coweta nearly three weeks ago.

“Individually, I felt like I've had a good season. I missed a few tackles here and there, but overall my season has been pretty good,” said Maytubby.

He was indeed a little more than pretty good in the Wolves' 31-12 loss to district runner-up Tulsa Bishop Kelley last week as he registered 12 tackles, four of which led to losses of yards, a sack and a broken up pass.

Maytubby attributes his success this season to being more disciplined as he not only lines up as a defensive end, but also as an outside linebacker.

“It's doing what I'm supposed to do, read what I am supposed to read and contain the outside,” Maytubby said. “I'm trying to force fumbles more instead of like last year, just picking up fumble. I feel like I'm causing more right now.”

To boot, Maytubby has made his presence known on the offensive side of the ball as he caught a 22-yard scoring pass from Karsen Conaway in Shawnee's 35-7 victory over Tulsa East Central earlier this season.

“I've caught the ball more downfield this year,” said Maytubby.

Sexton says Maytubby is being recruited as a defensive player, but has the ability to possibly show some things on offense.

“I can see him as an H-back or tight end on offense,” said Sexton. “His versatility is what a lot of college coaches desire. He's been one of the best leaders you could ask for. He plays extra hard every snap. That coupled with his athletic ability is why many colleges want him.”

With the Wolves facing Sapulpa this Friday, Maytubby reminisced about the previous Shawnee-Sapulpa matchup in which they battled each other in the same Class 6A district in 2019 (a Wolves' loss). In that contest, he caught a TD pass and racked up 13 tackles with two sacks.

Shawnee is seeking a different outcome this time against the Chieftains. Perhaps toughness and desire can lead to a different result this time, according to Maytubby.

“We have continued to fight and not given up. It's come down to more effort and playing smarter football,” Maytubby said. “We've had less penalties and have given up less big plays this year.”

In last week's loss to the Comets, the Wolves were down 21-0 at halftime, battled back to pull within 24-12 and make a game of it before falling by 19 on a Kelley touchdown inside the final minute.

Maytubby has also enjoyed the camaraderie of his teammates, particularly the seniors and juniors on the squad.

“We're real tight like Demetress (Beavers), Jaylon (Orange), Zane (Christopher), Justice (Simpson), Ray (McGirt) and Hudson (Davis-Barkus),” said Maytubby. “We've been playing together since the fifth grade. Some of us are cousins and some of us are real close. Our families are close.”

Maytubby says he was encouraged to play football by his mother (Jenny Robinson), father (Joe Maytubby Sr.) and aunt (Julie Robinson).

“My mom taught me how to tackle when I was in kindergarten,” Maytubby said.

Sexton credits his family for a quality upbringing.

“Joe says 'yes sir and yes mam' and is very respectful to everybody. He's a good person,” Sexton said.

Now Maytubby awaits the playoffs, followed by playing on the next level in college next season.