Dale shortstop Idleman signs with Seminole State

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

Dale High School senior shortstop Emilia Idleman (seated, second from right) recently signed a softball letter-of-intent with Seminole State College. Pictured with Idleman are (seated from left) Kevin Idleman, Dale head coach Andy Powell and Dale assistant coach Bryce Clemons. Standing (from left) are Hallie Cantrell, Maddie Idleman and Abbie Idleman. Emilia Idleman had a magnificent senior season for the Lady Pirates as she hit .476 with two home runs, four triples and 13 doubles while driving in 38 runs. She was solid defensively as she was named Class 2A, District 1 Defensive Most Valuable Player. Emilia was also named to the Small East All-State Softball Team as a middle infielder for 2020.