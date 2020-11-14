Lions roar in 49-19 riddling of Alva

Fred Fehr

CHANDLER — The Lions of Chandler out-offensed Alva 377-162 Friday night en route to a 49-19 victory in first-round action of the Class 2A playoffs.

Junior quarterback Kaden Jones threw touchdown passes of 7 and 30 yards to sophomore Stefaun Mackey and a 2-yarder to Drake Rodriguez. The 150-pound Jones also ran 8 yards to paydirt in the first quarter.

Chandler, 8-3, led 21-6 after one quarter and 35-6 at halftime. Mackey’s first TD reception came in the opening quarter with the 30-yard reception closing out the first-half scoring.

Sophomore Casmen Hill collected a 17-yard scoring run in the first quarter and a 5-yard TD run in the third quarter.

Hill finished as the game’s leading rusher with 154 yards on 13 carries to go along with a 15-yard reception.

Jones connected on 8-of-14 passes for 89 yards with two interceptions and rushed for 44 yards. Mackey recorded three receptions for 45 yards. Teammate Dalton Fowble caught a 15-yard aerial.

Linemen Kenvontai Richmond, a 275-pound senior, concluded Chandler’s scoring with a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Rodriguez caught three passes for 14 yards.

Alva scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Junior linebacker Kyle Snodgrass of Chandler collected a team-high seven tackles with two sacks. Senior John Marshall recorded six tackles, two for losses.

“We had a couple of busts on their first scoring drive but we played good defense after that,” said Chandler coach Jack Gray. “Overall, I thought we played OK.”

Chandler will continue playoff action Friday night by entertaining Lincoln County rival Meeker. The Lions whipped Meeker 30-0 on Oct. 23.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.