Meeker claims 26-19 road decision to open playoffs

Brian Johnson

PERRY – Senior Caden Wolford and junior Zach Cook each eclipsed the 100-yard rushing barrier Friday night as the Meeker Bulldogs claimed a 26-19 decision over the host Perry Maroons in the opening round of the Class 2A state playoffs.

Wolford ran for 168 yards on 24 carries and scored all four Meeker touchdowns off runs of 4, 24, 1 and 6 yards while playing quarterback. Cook netted 123 yards on 15 attempts.

Senior Kaden Chapman led a solid defensive charge for the Bulldogs as he collected 12 tackles and recovered a fumble. Senior JJ Bloomer added 10 tackles, including a quarterback sack, and forced a fumble. Wolford ended with nine tackles, including one sack and a tackle for loss, and Cook registered seven tackles, intercepted two passes and had a sack.

The Bulldogs, who improved to 5-4 on the season, will make the short trip up Highway 18 to Chandler Friday to face Lions in a second-round contest. Chandler blanked Meeker 30-0 earlier this season.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.