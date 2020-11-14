Plainview ousts McLoud from opening round of playoffs

Brian Johnson

PLAINVIEW – Quarterback Reis Taylor passed for four touchdowns, three of which went to Morgan Pearson, as the host Plainview Indians ousted the McLoud Redskins from the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs, 41-6, Friday night.

Taylor also hooked up with Will Morris on another scoring pass as Plainview also received rushing scores from Jeston Gilliam and Blue Norman.

The lone McLoud touchdown came off a 4-yard scoring toss from Collin Gibson to Wes Olds.

“I'm just proud of our guys for the way they fought this year between quarantines and a decimated line from injuries,” said McLoud head coach Rusty Hall. “We could have folded, but the guys stepped up into new positions and continued to win games this year.”

The Redskins concluded the season at 5-5 while the Indians advance to play Heritage Hall this Friday in the second round.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.