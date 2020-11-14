Seven turnovers too much for Seminole to overcome

Fred Fehr

SEMINOLE — A Friday The 13th turnover nightmare — four lost fumbles and three interceptions — knocked Seminole out of the Class 3A playoffs via a 35-0 humbling to Berryhill.

Jake Miller, a 170-pound senior, posted three interceptions and also threw a 39-yard scoring pass as the Chiefs opened a 21-0 halftime advantage.

After both teams fumbled on their initial possession of the game, Berryhill drove 52 yards to paydirt in 10 plays, capped by junior Chase Burke’s 2-yard TD run.

Berryhill’s second loss fumble of the first half stymied a drive which had reached the Seminole 21.

Miller’s first pilfer set up a 35-yard scoring drive, concluded by a Burke 3-yard run. Two plays earlier, Burke appeared to score from 33 yards out, but Berryhill was guilty of a holding penalty.

Miller’s second interception was the catalyst for a five-play, 70-yard TD drive concluded by Jaxon Knight’s 39-yard reception.

A short Berryhill punt set the hosts up at the Chief 33, only to see Miller record yet another interception right before halftime.

Berryhill posted just 65 first-half rushing yards on 19 attempts but earned 155 aerial yards.

Seminole totaled 104 first-half yards.

The turnover misery continued on the first possession of the third quarter. After the Chieftains moved into Berryhill territory in nine plays, another Seminole fumble was turned into a 50-yard TD return by Knight.

Seminole’s best scoring opportunity of the night came on its third possession of the third quarter.

The Chieftains used five plays to travel from their 29 to the Berryhill 1-yard line, including an 11-yard reception by CJ Citizen and a 14-yard catch by Braxton Street. But on the sixth play, a fumble into the end zone was recovered by Berryhill.

Berryhill concluded the scoring with 4:34 remaining on a Burke 4-yard run.

Seminole had one final scoring gasp, driving from its 35 to the Chief 5, only to come up short.

Berryhill, 3-4, will play Verdigris next Friday in further playoff action.

The final statistics were very similar. Seminole accumulated 286 total yards — 94 rushing on 29 attempts and 192 yards passing on 16-of-32 passes.

Berryhill collected102 rushing yards on 32 carries and finished with 202 passing yards for a 304 total.

Seminole senior Easton Wurtz was the recipient of seven catches for 105 yards. Citizen caught three passes for 30 yards and also intercepted a pass.

Sophomore Jason Batise carried the ball seven times for 30 yards.

Seminole concluded the year at 5-4.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.