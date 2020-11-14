Shawnee softball standout Carly Torbett signs with Rose State

Brian Johnson

Shawnee High School senior catcher Carly Torbett (second from right) poses after signing a national letter-of-intent to play softball at Rose State College next season. Seated with Carly are her grandfather Bill Torbett, father Mike Guiles and mother Haley Torbett. Standing are Carly's aunt Julie Fields and cousin Avery Fields. Carly was named to the Large East All-State Softball Team after batting .327 with six home runs, one triple, 10 doubles, 42 RBIs and 21 runs scored. She also had a .607 slugging percentage and a .995 fielding percentage while committing only two errors from her catcher's spot the entire season.