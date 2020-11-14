Shawnee softball star Tatum Sparks signs with Oklahoma State

Brian Johnson

Shawnee High School senior shortstop Tatum Sparks has signed a national letter-of-intent to play softball at Oklahoma State University next season. Pictured with Tatum are her parents Holly and Jay Sparks. Sparks had a magnificent senior season for the Lady Wolves as she was named to the Large East All-State Softball Team as a middle infielder. She hit .538 with 14 home runs, three triples, 14 doubles, 53 runs batted in and 54 runs scored. Tatum also possessed a massive 1.220 slugging percentage and a .612 on-base percentage. Tatum also struck out only twice the entire season and stole 29 bases (second on the team). Additionally, Tatum was named District 6A-3 Offensive Player of the Year.