Shawnee softballer Hallie Wilson signs with Seminole State

Brian Johnson

Shawnee High School softball player Hallie Wilson (seated, center) happily displays her national letter-of-intent to play softball at Seminole State College next season. Seated with Wilson are her parents Greg and Brandy Wilson. Standing is Hallie's brother Mason Wilson. Hallie had a great senior season in which she hit .407 with two triples, five doubles, seven runs batted in and a team-leading 46 runs scored while batting in either the leadoff spot or No. 2 hole for the state-qualifying and 28-8 Lady Wolves. She also stole a team-best 32 bases and drew a team-topping 26 walks.