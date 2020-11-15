Cache knocks out Tecumseh for second straight year

Brian Johnson

CACHE – Kynel Daniels ran for for 277 yards on 27 carries and scored three touchdowns and Hunter Tate netted 139 yards on just seven attempts and scored twice as host Cache outlasted the Tecumseh Savages, 49-41, Friday night in the opening round of the Class 4A state football playoffs.

Daniels scored off runs of 29, 23 and 56 yards while Tate had TD runs of 51 and 30 yards as the Bulldogs ousted Tecumseh from the playoffs for the second straight year.

The Savage loss overshadowed the efforts of senior tailback Kane Ainesworth, who ran for 119 yards on 18 carries and scored four times off runs of 2, 31, 4 and 2 yards. Defensively, Ainesworth also registered 13 tackles (four solo) with two fumble recoveries in his career finale for Tecumseh.

Dylan Graham also added a 10-yard scoring run for the Savages while finioshing with 46 yards on 12 carries. The other Tecumseh score came off a 41-yard toss from Monte Valois to Brody Peters.

Valois was 16-of-25 passing for 250 yards and the TD and Peters had two receptions for 79 yards and the one score. Jaxon Meyers added four catches for 108 yards and Jake Trice ended up with five receptions for 36 yards.

Tecumseh jumped out to a 14-0 lead before Cache scored 28 unanswered points in building a 28-14 advantage at the break.

However, the Savages twice battled back to make it interesting. An Ainesworth 4-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter and Graham's 10-yard sprint into the end zone led to a 28-all tie.

But Tate's 51-yard scoring run with 1:24 left in the third followed by a Daniels 56-run TD run with 11:04 remaining in the fourth and a 30-yard scamper by Tate with 5:45 left upped the Bulldog cushion to 49-28.

Tecumseh got the Valois to Peters scoring pass with 2:21 left and Ainesworth's 2-yard touchdown run with 1:01 left to clip the deficit to eight.

Anthony O'Guinn totaled 11 tackles, including five solo-efforts for the Savages. Ethan Rickey and Meyers each forced a fumble in a losing cause. Teammates Chad Wynne and Zeke Gage each had a tackle for loss as Gage ended up with a sack.

Tecumseh ended its season at 4-6 while Cache advances to play at Blanchard Friday.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.