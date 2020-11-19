Shawnee football season prematurely ends

Brian Johnson

Shawnee High School's football season has prematurely come to an end.

Due to COVID-19 tracing, the Wolves will not have enough players to field a team and be unable to visit the Collinsville Cardinals for the second round of the Class 5A playoffs Friday night, thus ending the SHS season.

With the cancelation, Shawnee ends its season at 5-5. The Wolves were coming off a thrilling 35-34 home win over the Sapulpa Chieftains in the opening round of the playoffs last Friday.