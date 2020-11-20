Meeker at Chandler highlights Week 2 of playoffs

Brian Johnson

A rematch in Lincoln County will highlight the area football slate as the second round of the state football playoffs are launched tonight.

The Meeker Bulldogs will visit the Chandler Lions for a 7 o'clock kickoff tonight in a Class 2A second-round encounter. Also in Class 2A, the Bethel Wildcats will journey to face the Marlow Outlaws, also tonight at 7 o'clock.

In Class C, the Maud Tigers will play at Medford tonight at 7 o'clock.

Meeker (5-4) at Chandler (8-3)

Meeker's Bulldogs opened the playoffs last week with a thrilling 26-19 victory at Perry while Chandler's Lions coasted to a 49-19 rout of visiting Alva.

Senior Caden Wolford ran for 168 yards on 24 carries and scored all four touchdowns while junior Zach Cook added 123 yards on 15 attempts in Meeker's victory.

On the defensive side for the Bulldogs, Caleb Chapman registered 12 tackles and recovered a fumble. JJ Bloomer followed with 10 stops, including a quarterback sack and a forced fumble. Wolford ended up with nine tackles, one stop for a loss and a sack and Cook had seven tackles, including a sack and picked off a pass.

“We played a good football team which is well-coached. It was a physical style of football,” said Meeker head coach DJ Howell. “We made a couple of big defensive plays early. In the fourth quarter, we got behind and JJ Bloomer recovers a fumble after a punt. We came out defensively next and got an interception from Zach Cook and then Ty Gabbert gets an interception late. We forced three turnovers in the last six minutes. It was a good win.”

Sophomore Casmen Hill ran for 154 yards on 13 carries and scored twice off runs of 17 and 5 yards and quarterback Kaden Jones was 8-of-14 passing for 89 yards and a pair of scores of 7 and 30 yards to Stefaun Mackey and 2 yards to Drake Rodriguez in the Lions' first-round win over the Goldbugs.

Chandler junior linebacker Kyle Snodgrass registered a team-leading seven tackles, including a pair of quarterback sacks, and senior John Marshall totaled six tackles, including two for losses.

“It was a pretty good game for us. We came out and spread the wealth a little more. We didn't have to have Hill run it 30 times or more,” said Chandler head coach Jack Gray. “They (Alva) came out and scored on us, but after that we were able to clean things up.”

The Lions and Bulldogs met in the regular season with Chandler coming away with a 30-0 shutout.

Hill gained 122 yards on 22 carries and scored twice in that game and Jones was 9-of-13 passing for 100 yards and a pair of scores of 10 yards to Spencer Clagg and 22 yards to senior Darian Mahan.

“We're glad to have the opportunity to play again and still be in the playoffs. We're excited and looking forward to it,” Howell said. “We're a different football team (from the last time against Chandler). We were missing three offensive linemen, an inside linebacker and a strong safety/receiver. So we had quite a few missing. Last week was the first time that we had our entire offensive line playing since Week 3 due to COVID and injuries.”

Howell has also been pleased with Wolford's move from running back to quarterback.

“Caden playing quarterback the last two games has provided a spark. It has allowed us to become the identity that we were looking for,” said Howell.

Gray expects a stronger challenge from the Bulldogs this time around.

“Meeker is scary and you hate playing teams twice,” Gray said. “You just don't know if they will play the same way, make adjustments or do things differently. They've got some dangerous kids. They always play hard for Coach Howell. We know those guys aren't going to lay down. Wolford is so dangerous.”

The Lions were able to perform well on both sides of the ball against the Bulldogs in the first meeting, according to Gray.

“Our defense did really well. Wolford isn't easy to defend but we did a good job containing him that night,” said Gray. “We ran the ball well and threw it well. We had a strong balance against their defense.”

For the Bulldogs on the season, Wolford has rushed for 1,318 yards on 190 carries (6.9 yards per carry) and scored 19 touchdowns. He has gone over 100 yards rushing six times this season as most recently occupied the quarterback spot as he has thrown for 134 yards and two scores with two interceptions. Wolford has also caught eight passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

Cook has netted 366 yards on 51 attempts (7.2 yards per carry) and three touchdowns. He has gone over 100 yards in a game once.

Keavin Grady, also a junior, has a team-leading 23 receptions for 256 yards and a TD and Cook has 13 grabs for 218 yards and two scores.

Defensively for Meeker, Bloomer has a team-high 76 tackles (66 solo) with nine tackles for losses and seven quarterback sacks. Wolford has collected 57 tackles (48 solo) with eight tackles for losses and seven sacks. Cook has racked up six tackles for losses, four sacks and two interceptions to go with his 44 tackles (36 solo).

Grady and senior Caleb Chapman have each intercepted four passes for the Bulldogs.

For the Lions on the season, Hill has eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark nine times this season as has gained 1,824 yards on 234 carries (7.8 yards per carry) and scored 19 touchdowns. Hill also has 18 catches for 159 yards.

Jones has netted 502 yards on 71 carries (7.1 yards per carry) and scored seven times. He has also completed 72-of-134 for 848 yards and 10 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Also in the rushing department, freshman Carson Clagg has 37 carries for 266 yards (7.4 yards per carry) and four scores and senior Spencer Clagg has 177 yards on 24 attempts (7.4 yards per carry) and four more scores.

Senior Darian Mahan has four TD receptions out of the eight passes he has caught for 189 yards and Spencer Clagg has four grabs for 33 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively for Chandler, senior Traydon Richardson has 63 totals tackles (21 solo) with nine tackles for losses and 2.5 sacks. Spencer Clagg has 43 tackles (22 solo) with 14 tackles for losses and 2.5 sacks. Junior Dalton Fowble has nine tackles for loss among his 50 total tackles (25 solo).

Marshall and Carson Clagg each have posted six tackles for losses.

The Chandler-Meeker winner will face the Bethel-Marlow victor next week in the third round.

Bethel (6-3) at Marlow (9-0)

The Marlow Outlaws have achieved perfection in the win-loss column and have proven to be solid on the defensive side of the ball.

Marlow owns three shutout victories and has held the opposition to seven or less points five times this season. The most points the Outlaws have surrendered is 21 in a season-opening 24-21 decision over Class 4A Chickasha.

Marlow is noted for its ability to jump on the opposition early. The Outlaws have outscored their opponents by a 145-0 margin in the first quarter of their nine games this season.

Before drawing a first-round bye, Marlow wrapped up the regular season two weeks ago with a 34-0 shutout of Tishomingo.

Cole Hayes ran for two touchdowns of 3 and 11 yards. Brian Zhang ran for a 7-yard score and Jace Gilbert hooked up with Kyle Wilson for a 58-yard score. Gilbert also booted two field goals in the win.

Bethel earned a historic first-round triumph with a 27-0 home shutout of Comanche last Friday.

It was the first time in which the Wildcats hosted a playoff game and the first time to capture a victory.

Corey Metscher ran for two touchdowns of 17 and 20 yards as he finished with 124 yards on 21 carries. Dez Loving scored once off a 9-yard run and Drae Wood had a 73-yard kickoff return for a score as Bethel rolled up 418 yards of offense.

Senior Jesse Tucker was 12-of-24 passing for 218 yards and was intercepted twice.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Wildcats picked off four Comanche passes as Gage Porter had two in the fourth quarter alone. Gage Nessell also had a third-quarter interception.

For the Wildcats, Tucker has completed 57% of his passes (142-of-248) for 1,932 yards and 22 touchdowns with five interceptions. He has also rushed for 388 yards on 68 carries (5.7 yards per carry) and scored five touchdowns.

Also in rushing, Metscher has collected 791 yards on 93 attempts (8.5 yards per carry) and scored nine touchdowns and has gone over 100 yards rushing four times this year. Metscher has also caught 26 passes for 193 yards.

Loving has 52 carries for 411 yards (7.9 yards per carry) and scored five times.

In the receiving department, junior John Gordon and Wood each have 36 receptions to top the squad. Gordon has 800 yards in catches and scored nine touchdowns and Wood has 458 yards and eight scores despite missing a few games due to injury. Porter has 18 grabs for 190 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Defensively, senior LW Moore leads the team in tackles with 134 (71 solo) with three stops for lost yards. Metscher has racked up 93 tackles (56 solo) with 11 stops for lost yards. Loving has 77 tackles (46 solo) with nine stops for losses.

Junior TJ Ramsey has six of Bethel's 13 total sacks and Porter has intercepted six of his team's 11 passes.

The Bethel-Marlow winner will take on the Chandler-Meeker survivor next week in the third round.

Maud (6-5) at Medford (8-2)

The Maud Tigers clobbered Copan 46-0 last week at home while Medford blanked Welch by an identical score in the opening round of the Class C playoffs.

The Maud-Medford survivor will face the winner of Mt. View-Gotebo and Sharon-Mutual next week in the third round.