Big first half lifts Blanchard over Tecumseh, 47-6

BLANCHARD – The Tecumseh Savages' extended football season officially came to an end Friday night.

The Blanchard Lions, behind 40 first-half points, rolled to a 47-6 victory over Tecumseh in the second round of the Class 4A foot playoffs.

Despite a loss to Cache in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs on Nov. 13, the Savages were able to play in the second round due to COVID-19 related issues at Cache.

Colby Langford ran for two touchdowns of 15 and 12 yards and passed for another of 16 yards to Whit Carpenter. Chase Fox added a pair of TD runs of 33 and 34 yards for Blanchard.

The Lions also received a 14-yard scoring run from Lincoln Smith and 13-yard touchdown sprint from Ben Heefner.

Tecumseh's only score came in the third quarter off a 30-yard pass from Monte Valois to Gavyn Rogers.

Valois was 11-of-21 for 126 yards and the one touchdown and one interception. Rogers finished with three receptions for 43 yards and the TD. Jake Trice had five catches for 32 yards.

The Savages were unable to generate much on the ground as they were limited to 20 total yards.

Defensively for Tecumseh, Jamal Fair had eight tackles, including five solos. Anthony O'Guinn ended up with seven tackles (five solo) with three passes defended. Ethan Rickey, Tyler Davis and JB McIntosh each registered a tackle for loss.

The Savages ended the season at 4-7 while Blanchard improved to 9-2 and will play Bristow at home in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.