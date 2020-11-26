Wolves looking to stay in groove under new head coach Paxton Kilby

Brian Johnson

Paxton Kilby is looking to guide the Shawnee High School boys' basketball program back into the state tournament, something that eluded the Wolves last March due to COVID-19.

The first-year head coach will have the services of three returning starters along with several key reserves off a Class 5A state-qualifying team from 2019-2020. The Wolves were able to qualify for state but unable to participate because of the pandemic.

“The first thing you notice (about the Shawnee program) is you see a lot of talent and some really good kids,” said Kilby. “When you have both of those things it can go a long way. They work hard and when you work hard and have a lot of talent that can take you a long way. The work ethic is better than expected.”

Kilby says he has loved his first few months in Shawnee and likes the condition of the program established by his predecessor Ron Arthur.

“Shawnee is about doing things right and that is what happened under Coach Arthur,” Kilby said. “I know I've got some guys coming from football. With what we have back, hopefully, we'll get a chance to go compete at state this time. As long as we stay healthy, I like this team and their ability to build on last year's success.”

The Wolves' three returning starters include junior guards Jaylon Orange and Tanner Morris, along with senior post Isaiah Willis.

Orange, a star tailback for the Shawnee football squad, now brings his talents back to the basketball floor after averaging 9.9 points per game last year.

“Just like in football, we'll depend on him for scoring, getting the ball up the floor and his on-the-ball defense,” said Kilby. “The biggest thing he brings is great leadership and he doesn't shy away from that role. He is a great competitor and is going to give you all he can. He is one of those guys who will bust his tail every night.”

The sharpshooting Morris averaged 10.4 points for the Wolves in 2019-2020.

“Tanner is one of the best shooters I've ever coached or seen. Every day after practice he stays around to shoot. He's a dude who absolutely consistently works,” Kilby said. “He has improved his defense. He's a good defender with a high I.Q. His confidence carries over to everyone else.”

Willis, who sported a 9.0 scoring average, is noted for his knack for shot-blocking.

“He's athletic and can jump out of the gym. He can contest things around the rim and rebound. To top that off, he runs the floor well,” said Kilby. “In the post, he is so good about doing the little things right. He is very, very intelligent with a high I.Q. You can trust him to do things right.”

Two players who provided valuable experience off the bench last season – seniors Karran Evans and Joe Maytubby - will likely be starters for Shawnee this year.

Evans is coming off an outstanding season as a receiver on the SHS football squad.

“Karran is very athletic, has great length and is great mentally. We can go challenge him to guard this kid or that kid,” Kilby said. “Karran brings a lot to the table. He is a no-nonsense dude who wants to win no matter what.”

Maytubby, who is receiving NCAA Division I and Division II football recruiting attention, missed a chunk of the 2019-20 basketball season with an injury.

“I honestly haven't seen him a ton because of battling injuries (last year) and coming out (late) from football,” said Kilby. “But he is long, athletic and strong. He's a great rebounder and has great work ethic. He's another leader for us. His ability to play the middle will definitely be a key piece to how we defend and rebound the ball.”

A trio of seniors – Ray McGirt, Demetress Beavers and Jeffery Hall – should make an impact off the bench.

“Ray and Demetress should provide senior leadership,” Kilby said. “Jeffery Hall will definitely provide shooting. He's energetic and has personality. He will be kind of glue-guy for us.”

Junior Kaden Shaw is expected to provide depth inside.

“He has good length and is a good shot blocker. He is a big guy off the bench who will provide some depth at the post,” said Kilby.

The Wolves should also receive a lift from senior Christian Petterson, who is a move-in from Permian, Texas.

“He's a very quick and explosive guard who will provide depth in the backcourt. I think he will be somebody who can help our program,” Kilby said.

As for Shawnee's style of play, there won't be much difference from last season, Kilby promised.

“A lot of what we will do is what they did under Coach Arthur. Our bread and butter will be man-to-man (defense) and offensively with a lot of motion and not much standing around. We want to take advantage of our bigs running the floor. We want to put pressure with our offense and keep (the opposition's) defense on their heels.”

Notes: The Wolves are scheduled to open the season on Dec. 4 opposite Ada...Shawnee was originally scheduled to open the season on Dec. 1 at home against El Reno, but that has been moved to Dec. 15 due El Reno's continued participation in the football playoffs. The Wolves are slated to play in three tournaments – Duncan (Dec. 28-30), Ada (Jan. 7-9) and the Shawnee Invitational (Jan. 21-23)...Three Suburban Conference teams – Del City, Carl Albert and Shawnee – qualified for the 5A state tourney last March. Del City was the conference champion. Carl Albert was runner-up and the Wolves ended up third in the final league standings. “Del City and Carl Albert should be really good. El Reno is going to be improved. Piedmont and Guthrie should be in there and Noble just hired longtime Midwest City coach Dewayne Bradley. This conference is brutal,” said Kilby.