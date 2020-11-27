Chandler to visit unbeaten Marlow in 2A quarterfinals

Brian Johnson

CHANDLER – Winners of five straight, the Chandler Lions will hit the road for the Class 2A state quarterfinals tonight as they battle the unbeaten Marlow Outlaws at 7 o'clock.

Chandler (9-3) is coming off a 54-19 home triumph over the Meeker Bulldogs in the second round while Marlow (10-0) was a 70-33 winner over the visiting Bethel Wildcats.

The Outlaws received four rushing touchdowns of 20, 5, 19 and 16 yards and two passing aerials of 80 and 33 yards from quarterback Jace Gilbert in the win over Bethel last week.

“Marlow is pretty big. They have a lot of size and are physical,” said Chandler head coach Jack Gray. “They're very efficient in what they do. They can grind on people and get on people. Their quarterback is definitely dangerous throwing the football and he'll run between the tackles. He's not scared to put his head down and run.”

Gray says his Lions need to be aware of Will Bergner, Nate Herchock, Kyle Wilson and Brennan Morgan.

Bergner caught the 80-yard TD pass from Gilbert and Wilson was on the receiving end of the 33-yard score. Bergner also had a 49-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Bergner is also solid at free safety and Herchock at linebacker for Marlow, according to Gray.

“We've got to know where those cats are at all times. No. 12 (Bergner) impressed me quite a bit,” Gray said. “Their defensive ends No. 7 (Wilson) and 44 (Morgan) are pretty good. They can get after you on the pass rush.”

The Lions ran for 367 yards as sophomore Casmen Hill had 234 of those on 23 carries and scored four touchdowns off runs of 1, 4, 10 and 47 yards against Meeker.

Quarterback Kaden Jones ran for a 54-yard score while hooking up with Darian Mahan and Dalton Fowble on scoring passes of 16 and 7 yards respectively. Fowble also recovered a fumble and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown.

“Overall, our offensive line did really well and our defense played good,” said Gray. “Offensively, we were clicking well and our offensive line did a helluva a job. Meeker is tough for anybody to stop. They had a good game plan. They made some adjustments from the first time we played them (a 30-0 Chandler win in October). But we finally did a good job of executing on both sides of the ball.”

For the season, Hill has rushed for 2,106 yards (8.2 yards per carry) and 23 touchdowns and has caught 19 passes for 154 yards.

Jones has netted 607 yards on 78 attempts (7.8 yards per carry) and has scored eight touchdowns. In the passing department, he is 80-of-145 (55.2%) for 953 yards and 12 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Freshman Carson Clagg and senior Spencer Clagg have each rushed for four touchdowns. However, Carson Clagg will be sidelined due to injury.

Mahan has 12 receptions for 267 yards and five scores.

Senior Traydon Richardson has 65 tackles on the season (23 solo) with nine tackles for loss and 2.5 quarterback sacks. Fowble has 51 tackles (26 solo) with nine stops for lost yards. Spencer Clagg has collected 49 tackles (25 solo) with 15 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

John Marshall, also a senior, has 44 tackles (23 solo) and seven stops for losses and Carson Clagg has collected 60 tackles (24 solo) and six tackles for losses.

The Chandler-Marlow winner will take on the Metro Christian-Vian survivor next week in the 2A state semifinals.