Marlow eliminates Chandler from third round of playoffs

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

MARLOW – The Chandler Lions' bid for advancement in the Class 2A football playoffs came up just short Friday night as the unbeaten Marlow Outlaws held on for a 31-28 victory in a third-round clash.

Chandler, trailing 31-21, punched the ball into the end zone off a 5-yard pass from Kaden Jones to Darian Mahan with 5:01 to go. After Konnor Almand's point-after kick, the Lions successfully executed an onside kick.

However, the Lions weren't able to move much as Marlow's Kyle Wilson had a quarterback sack, ending any late threat.

The Chandler loss overshadowed outstanding efforts from the trio of junior Kaden Jones, sophomore Casmen Hill and junior Dalton Fowble.

Jones was 18-of-28 passing for 230 yards and one touchdown and one interception and carried the ball 10 times for 73 yards and one TD of nine yards.

Hill had 32 carries for 210 yards and two touchdowns of 20 and 27 yards.

Fowble had three receptions for 68 yards and defensively had six tackles, including four solo efforts.

Marlow (11-0) took a 7-0 advantage with 6:11 remaining in the first off a 37-yard fumble return by Nate Herchock. Jace Gilbert tacked on the PAT.

Chandler (9-4) pulled even with 3:19 left when Jones scored off a 9-yard run and Almand kicked the extra point.

The Lions took the first of its two leads in the game with 5:43 to go before halftime when Hill ripped off a 27-yard scoring run and Almand's point-after kick made it 14-7.

But the Outlaws came up with two late second-quarter scores. The first was a 13-yard run by Chase Knight with 2:24 left ad Gilbert kicked the extra point. Then, after a Junior Marroquin interception, Gilbert ultimately booted a 30-yard field goal with 17 seconds remaining before the break as Marlow had the 17-14 halftime edge.

Chandler went up 21-17 to start the second half as the Outlaws fumbled the opening kickoff and Hill scored from 20 yards out with 9:40 left in the third. Almand then kicked the extra point.

The Lions attempted an onside kick, but Marlow recovered the ball, setting up an Outlaws' go-ahead score as Marroquin scampered 41 yards for a TD and Gilbert tacked on the PAT for a 24-21 Marlow lead.

Later in the third quarter, the Outlaws upped a much-needed 10-point cushion at 31-21 as Gilbert hooked up with Will Bergner for a 54-yard scoring pass and Gilbert followed with point-after kick.

Chandler made it a nail-biter when Jones passed to Mahan on the 5-yard touchdown pass and Almand kicked the extra point.

Defensively for the Lions, senior Ashton Yates totaled six tackles (four solo) and junior Jarin Greenfield had five (three solo). Senior Spencer Clagg registered four tackles (three solo) with a stop for lost yards. Senior John Marshall had a quarterback sack among his two solo tackles.

The Lions totaled 522 yards with 292 coming on the ground.

Marlow advances to play Tulsa Metro Christian this week. Metro Christian was a 36-24 winner over Vian.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.