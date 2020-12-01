Former Shawnee star Fields tallies 14 points in OSU win over ORU
Brian Johnson
The Shawnee News-Star
STILLWATER – Former Shawnee High School basketball star Lauren Fields tallied a career-best 14 points while sinking four 3-point shots Sunday in the Oklahoma State Cowgirls' 73-54 season-opening victory over Oral Roberts University at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The 5-foot, 9-inch sophomore was 4-of-7 from long range and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line while also pulling down five rebounds and handing out a pair of assists.
Fields averaged 4.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals as a freshman for OSU in 2019-2020.
The Cowgirls are scheduled to be at home with Southern University Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.