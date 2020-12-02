Four score in double figures as Prague boys thump Wewoka

Brian Johnson

WEWOKA – Four Prague players scored in double figures, led by Trip Davis' 18, as the Red Devils successfully opened the 2020-2021 basketball season Tuesday night with a 67-49 thumping of the host Wewoka Tigers.

Davis scored 12 of his points in the second half and sank both of his 3-point shots in the third quarter. He also nailed both of his free throws.

Nate Lester followed with 15 points with nine coming in the first half as he also connected on 5-of-6 free shots for Prague. Blestin Miller chipped in 13 points and was 3-of-4 from the charity stripe and Peyton Ezell ended up with 11 points as he converted two treys, one each in the second and third quarters for the Red Devils.

Leading 29-24 at halftime, Prague pulled away with a 23-13 third-quarter scoring blitz.

The Red Devils were 11-of-16 from the foul line and Wewoka was 8-of-12.

Prague 47, Wewoka 37 (Girls)

Tori Lester fired in a game-high 21 points, with 13 coming in the second half, as the Class 3A 16th-ranked Lady Red Devils went on a 19-9 run in the fourth to claim the 10-point win.

Prague's Payton Camren chipped in 10 points, including one 3-pointer, and had seven points after halftime. Alauna Parker followed with seven points for the game.

The Lady Red Devils fell into an 11-5 after one quarter, but flourished with a 15-4 second quarter in taking a 20-15 lead into the halftime locker room. Prague then outscored Wewoka 27-21 over the final two periods.

Timber Carter paced the Lady Tigers with 12 points and Autumn Sipes-Louie tacked on nine, including a pair of treys.

Wewoka was only 11-of-20 from the free-throw stripe while Prague ended up just 9-of-16.

Prague is scheduled to host Tulsa McLain Friday.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.