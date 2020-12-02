Lady Wolves top 10 swimming events

Brian Johnson

Piper McNeil, Isabel Webb and Natalie Selman each won two individual events and the trio was on two winning relays as the Shawnee High School girls' swimming team hosted a three-team event with Carl Albert and Midwest City on Tuesday at the Shawnee YMCA pool.

McNeil won the the 200 individual medley relay in 2:12.78 and the 100-yard backstroke in 59.23 seconds.

Webb topped the 500 freestyle in 25.81 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:03.47.

Selman was victorious in the 200 freestyle in 2:17.22 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.29.

The Lady Wolves' 200 medley relay of McNeil, Selman, Isabel Webb and Eva Webb registered a winning time of 1:55.78 and the 200 freestyle relay of that same foursome clocked in at 1:45.65 for top honors.

Shawnee had two other individual first-place efforts as Eva Webb won the 100 freestyle (56.90 seconds) and Emma Oller topped the 500 freestyle (6:35.39).

The Lady Wolves ended the night with four second-place finishes.

Eva Webb was runner-up to McNeil in nthe 200 individual medley as Webb covered the distance in 2:20.75. Aspen Chapline had two individual second-place efforts in the 100 freestyle (1:01.56) and 100 backstroke (1:09.37).

Shawnee's 400 freestyle relay combination of Chapline, Kayla Casteel, Clara Timmons and Oller ended up second with a time of 4:55.72.

Timmons also posted a third-place finish in the 500 freestyle (7:10.03).

In the final girls' standings, the Lady Wolves were first with a 402, followed by Carl Albert at 364 and Midwest City at 41.

BOYS

Thurman Lee won two individual events while Trent Ogden and Ethan Oller nabbed one apiece for Shawnee.

Lee captured top prizes in the 200 freestyle after clocking in at 1:59.66 and the 500 freestyle in 5:34.18.

Ogden topped the 50 freestyle in 22.73 seconds and Oller won the 200 individual medley in 2:18.78.

The Wolves had five second-place finishes in the event as Troy Rakestraw clocked in at 58 seconds in the 100 freestyle and Ogden ended up with a time of 56.20 seconds in the 100 backstroke.

Shawnee's three other second-place efforts came in relays.

Ogden, Ryan Staal, Oller and Rakestraw clocked in at 1:50.66 in the 200 medley relay. Rakestraw, Staal, Lee and Ogden finished in 1:40.95 in the 200 freestyle. Then in the 400 freestyle, Oller, Andrew Shepard, Vincent Tash and Lee covered the distance in 3:57.64.

The Wolves ended up with seven third-place finishes. Shepard and Staal each had a pair of third-place efforts.

Shepard registered times of 2:22.20 in the 200 freestyle and 7:06.17 in the 500 freestyle. Staal posted times of 1:03.34 in the 100 butterfly and 1:12.21 in the 100 breaststroke.

Also getting third-place efforts were Rakestraw in the 500 freestyle (25.58), Tash in the 100 freestyle (58.55) and Oller in the 100 backstroke (1:01.89).

The Shawnee teams are scheduled to participate in the Edmond Invitational on Saturday.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.