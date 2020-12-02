McLoud boys beat Meeker in season opener

Brian Johnson

McLOUD – Luke Norwood tossed in a team-high 11 points as scoring balance played a key factor Tuesday in the McLoud Redskins' 50-36 season-opening triumph over the Meeker Bulldogs.

Norwood hit one 3-pointer and was a perfect 5-of-5 from the free-throw line on the way to his 11 points.

Collin Gibson, Johnny Sparlin and Brenden Howard supplied eight points each and Luke Jordan tacked on seven for McLoud.

The Redskins canned nine 3-point shots in the game and were 11-of-17 from the foul line.

Caleb Chapman paced Meeker with 10 points while Braxton Bussell, Zach Cook and Brewster tacked on six apiece. Chapman did all of his scoring in the second half.

No girls game was played

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.