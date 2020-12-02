Mustang overpowers Shawnee in dual opener

Brian Johnson

MUSTANG – It was a rough outing for the Shawnee High School wrestling team which dropped a 67-9 decision Tuesday night to host and Class 6A power Mustang.

Shawnee's only two victories came at heavyweight via a fall by Lane Williams and a decision by Austin Long at 170 pounds.

The Wolves dropped nine of the 14 matches by falls and two more by technical falls.

Shawnee is scheduled to be at home Tuesday against Del City for another dual at the Stucker Complex. It will be First Responders Night.

