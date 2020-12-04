Seminole rolls to season-opening sweep of Holdenville

Brian Johnson

SEMINOLE – The Seminole Lady Chieftains went on a 20-4 third-quarter run and hammered the Holdenville Wolverines by a 52-30 count Thursday night to open the 2020-2021 basketball season.

Katyanna Andrews sparked a balanced scoring assault with 13 points, Kennedy Coker followed with 12 and Holli Ladd and Kaylyn Cotner chipped in 11 apiece.

Andrews and Ladd each knocked down a pair of 3-point baskets while Cotner and Coker nailed one apiece. Cotner was 4-of-4 from the foul line while Coker was 3-of-4.

Leading 22-18, Seminole outscored Holdenville by 16 in the third quarter alone to pull away. Andrews and Coker each tallied six points and Ladd added five in the third period.

The only downside for the Lady Chieftains were converting just 10-of-20 attempts from the charity stripe.

Leigha Phillips led the Lady Wolverines with 13 points, including one trey, and Cheyenne Fixico, behind two 3-point makes, ended up with seven points.

Seminole 60, Holdenville 35 (Boys)

Bryce Marshall poured in 18 points while draining three 3-pointers as the Chieftains cruised by the Wolverines in their season opener.

Marshall, who scored 11 in the second half, was joined in double figures by Tyris Hughes and Adam O'Daniel with 13 apiece. All 13 of O'Daniel's points came in the second half.

Like the girls, Seminole struggled at the line, connecting on only 10-of-22 attempts.

Up 9-6 through one quarter, the Chieftains went on a 16-2 second-quarter scoring blitz in building a 25-8 halftime cushion.

Both Seminole teams are scheduled to play at Byng Tuesday.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.