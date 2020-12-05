Brewster, Patterson fuel Meeker triumph

Fred Fehr

MEEKER - Behind 15 points by Kade Brewster and 10 points from Cade Patterson, Meeker recorded its first victory of the year with a 51-47 decision over Wellston Friday night.

The Bulldogs, 1-1, trailed 31-27 entering the fourth period but outscored the Tigers 24-16 thereafter.

Patterson notched two field goals from 3-point range and Brewster added one trey.

Neither team fared well from the free-throw line as Wellston was 11 of 29 while Meeker was 16 of 29.

Evan Tirey, Caleb Chapman and Zach Cook added seven points apiece for Meeker.

Meeker and Wellston will meet again Thursday in first-round action of the Agra Tournament.

Wellston 55, Meeker 30 (Girls)

COVID-19 problems were Meeker’s primary adversary as the Lady Bulldogs

were missing eight players, four of which were starters.

Senior Britney Want was Meeker’s only double-figure scorer with 11, including two 3-point field goals.

Teammate Abby Smith chipped in with six points on two 3-pointers.

Kaylea McLin of Wellston was the game’s leading scorer with 24, including three treys. Tricity Ross added two 3-pointers en route to 10 points and Hailey Wallace added nine points.

Meeker was 14 of 17 from the free-throw line while Wellston was 14 of 18.

Meeker’s next scheduled game is Tuesday, Dec. 15 opposite visiting Hennessey.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.