Lady Red Devils sizzle from long range

Fred Fehr

PRAGUE — Tori Lester accumulated 16 points and Payton Camren added 13 as Prague’s girls improved to 2-0 with a 44-37 triumph over Tulsa McLain Friday night.

Prague led 23-19 at halftime and 36-30 entering the final period.

Camren knocked down all three of Prague’s 3-point field goals and was 4 of 4 from the charity stripe. Overall, Prague was 15 of 24 from the line for 62.5 percent.

McLain also struggled at the line, going 8 of 15 for 53.3 percent.

“We replaced five starters from last year’s squad so we are just trying to learn the game,” said Prague head coach Benny Burnett. “Tori Lester has really been stepping up for us so far. She is the only player who got quality playing time for us last year.”

Prague will entertain Stroud Tuesday then contest Tecumseh in Thursday’s first round of the Bethel Tournament.

McLain 60, Prague 47 (Boys)

A red-hot 3-point shooting effort by McLain in the opening half was the difference.

The visitors knocked down seven 3-point shots in cruising to a 44-24 halftime advantage.

Trip Davis headed Prague’s scoring with 15 points, followed by Nate Lester with 12 and Blestin Miller with 11.

Prague was 11 of 17 from the line and McLain was 11 of 19.

Davis and Miller recorded one trey each.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.