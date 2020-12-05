North Rock Creek sweeps Chandler

Fred Fehr

CHANDLER — A sizzling long-range shooting performance propelled North Rock Creek’s girls to a 73-69 season-opening victory over Chandler Friday night.

NRC knocked down 12-of-24 shots from 3-point range with the game’s leading scorer, freshman Olivia McRay canning four treys on her way to 21 points. Sophomore Katlyn Masquas was accurate on 5-of-6 shots from beyond the 3-point line en route to 19 points.

Junior Jayden Haney, who finished with 12 points, posted three treys and Macy Buoy added 11 points.

For Chandler, Jaelynn Robertson and Piper Hixson shared scoring honors with 14. Hixson contributed four 3-point field goals.

Leah Brannon added 12 points.

The teams combined for 79 free throws as NRC was 23 of 38 while Chandler was 27 of 41.

Freshman Haley Hacker headed North Rock Creek’s rebounding efforts with 10. Lydia VanAntwerp and McRay posted three steals each.

“We were really hungry to get that win,” said North Rock Creek coach Charity Kilinc.

North Rock Creek 93, Chandler 62 (Boys)

Victorious coach Evan Smith emptied his bench (14 players) and 11 scored as the Cougars improved to 2-0.

Junior Diego Garcia collected 23 points while teammates Noah McMullan and Jace McRay finished with 19 each. McRay recorded three of NRC’s six 3-point field goals. McMullan hit 6-of-7 free throws as NRC finished the night at 15 of 24.

“We got out in front 24-10 in the first quarter and had a pretty fast pace,” said Smith. “It led to a lot of transition buckets.”

Chandler received 15 points from Kaden Jones and Chase Campbell added 10.

North Rock Creek plays host to Mt. St. Mary Tuesday night.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.