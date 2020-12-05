Wolves give Kilby win in coaching debut

Brian Johnson

Win No. 1 in the Paxton Kilby coaching era at Shawnee High School Friday night came at the expense of his alma mater.

Four Shawnee players reached double figures, led by junior Tanner Morris' 22, as the Wolves rolled to a hard-fought 70-64 victory over the Ada Cougars to open the 2020-2021 basketball season at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

“We'll take a win any way we can get it. That's a really good Ada team. Coach (Kyle) Caufield does a great job,” said Kilby. “It was an intense game. We were fortunate to make plays offensively and we've got some improvement to do on defense.”

Kilby, a 2012 Ada High School graduate, saw his Wolves shoot over 50% for the game as Morris and junior teammate Jaylon Orange each knocked down three 3-point shots. Orange ended up with 17 points.

Morris nailed 9-of-13 shots from the floor, including the three treys, and Orange was 6-of-13 with his three long-range connections.

While the Morris-Orange tandem was doing damage on the outside, the post presence of Joe Maytubby and Isaiah Willis was creating havoc in and around the basket. Maytubby, a 6-foot, 5-inch senior, tallied 14 points, grabbed five rebounds, recorded one steal and blocked a shot and the 6-6 senior Willis tallied 12 points, collected six boards and blocked three shots.

“They (Willis and Maytubby) are so big and so long. They do a good job at rim protection and getting shots back. Those guys do a great job,” Kilby said.

Though, Kilby wasn't overly pleased with his squad's defensive outing, Orange did record five steals and Morris had two.

“In the third quarter, we put Jaylon on (Ada's) Kaden Cooper and his ability to guard him, I think, helped lead to the (9-0) run,” said Kilby.

Cooper led all scorers with 25 points for the Cougars as he was 9-of-16 from the field with a pair of treys to go with three steals.

But the 9-0 spurt helped Shawnee go up by 11 at the outset of the second half as the Wolves never relinquished the advantage.

Up by a 29-27 edge at the half, the Wolves went on the scoring barrage ignited by Orange's first 3-point conversion of the game. Maytubby scored off a Morris feed, Morris nailed a shot of his own and Orange got a steal and layup to push the Shawnee lead to 38-27 with 4:46 left in the third.

Through the first five-plus minutes of the third, the Wolves were 7-of-8 from the floor.

Shawnee, 1-0, went on to outscore Ada 20-11 in the third as it took a 49-38 advantage into the fourth.

The Wolves twice built their lead to 15 points in the third, once at 47-32 after Orange's second trey off a Morris assist and the second at 49-34 off a Morris short-range shot. The Cougars cut the deficit to 11 after a score each from David Johnson and a steal and slam from Cooper inside the final minute of the third.

Johnson scored all 14 of his points in the second half for Ada and teammate Wyatt Brown chipped in 13. Johnson started 0-of-3 from the floor but drained seven straight shots en route to his 14 and Brown was 5-of-8 and 3-of-3 from the line on his way to the 13.

Ada shot just over 50% from the field as well.

The next action for the Shawnee boys won't be until Dec. 15 when they host El Reno in a rescheduled game from last Tuesday night.

ADA 33, SHAWNEE 30 (Girls)

The Lady Cougars, behind some stout pressure defense, went on a 7-0 run to start the fourth quarter and outlasted the Lady Wolves, spoiling their season opener.

Ada forced three turnovers and Shawnee was unable to get off a shot in the first 3 ½ minutes of the final period.

Two straight buckets from the Lady Wolves' Aubrie Megehee cut the deficit to three, but Shawnee was unable to get closer. She scored off a follow-shot and soon after executed a scoop shot the slice the deficit to 31-28 with 3:16 to go

Despite the loss, it was an outstanding effort at both ends of the floor from Megehee, who finished with a game-high 19 points to go with eight rebounds and a whopping eight steals. Megehee was 9-of-19 from the floor as she was the team's only double-digit scorer.

The next high scorer for the Lady Wolves was Belle Ramirez with six off the bench.

Landyn Owens paced the Lady Cougars with 10 points and Makaviya Nelson supplied eight off the bench. Owens also snatched nine boards and had a pair of steals.

The two teams were deadlocked at 24, heading into the fourth, before Ada went on the run. Owens had five of those seven points as she also sank a 3-point shot in the process. Amaya Fizell had the other bucket during that spurt.

Defensively, Tatum Sparks had three steals on the night for Shawnee.

The two teams combined for 38 turnovers – 19 each – but solid defense by both teams played a key factor in those miscues.

The Lady Wolves, 0-1, are scheduled to face Bartlesville Thursday in the Tulsa Bishop Kelley Tournament at 4 p.m.