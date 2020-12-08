Earlsboro boys win Little River Conference Tourney opener

Brian Johnson

EARLSBORO – Brady Sheets poured in 20 points and connected on two 3-point shots as the Earlsboro Wildcats topped Moss 71-63 in the first round of the Little River Conference Tournament.

The remainder of the tournament was scheduled to shift to Seminole High School on Tuesday.

Danney Billingsley and Cody Skaggs also reached double figures for Earlsboro with 13 and 12 respectively. Billingsley also sank a pair of treys as the Class B eighth-ranked Wildcats improved to 5-0 on the season.

Micah Anderson and Ryan Long followed with eight points each and Dante Hall tacked on seven for Earlsboro. Anderson and Hall also knocked down two 3-point baskets apiece.

The Wildcats opened up a 24-11 advantage after one quarter and settled for a 36-28 halftime lead before cruising from there.

Lyric Moreno fired in a game-high 27 points for Moss and Tucker Brown, behind two treys, ended up with 15 points.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.