Shawnee girls top five events at Edmond

EDMOND – Eva Webb and Isabel Webb each took top honors twice and were part of the winning 200-yard freestyle relay as the Shawnee High School girls' swim team won five events at the Edmond Invitational on Saturday.

Eva Webb captured the 200 individual medley with a finals time of 2:20.68 and the 100 freestyle in 55.43 seconds. Isabel Webb topped the 50 freestyle with a finals time of 25.73 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:04.32.

The Lady Wolves' winning 200 freestyle relay team of Isabel Webb, Aspen Chapline, Natalie Selman and Eva Webb clocked in with a finals time of 1:48.41 for first place.

Shawnee's 200 medley relay combination of Chapline, Selman, Isabel Webb and Eva Webb registered a finals time of 2:00.96 for second place.

Selman took third place in the 100 breaststroke after clocking in with a finals time of 1:17.55. Chapline posted a 100 backstroke finals time of 1:10.27 for sixth place and Emma Oller ended up eighth in the 500 freestyle after clocking in with a finals time of 6:32.65.

BOYS

The Wolves' highlights came in the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay with first-place efforts in each.

The 200 medley relay team consisted of Trent Ogden, Ryan Staal, Ethan Oller and Troy Rakestraw as they clocked in with a finals time of 1:48.38. The SHS combo of Rakestraw, Staal, Thurman Lee and Ogden registered a time of 1:39.22 in the 200 freestyle relay.

Shawnee also had four second-place finishes as Lee and Ogden captured two apiece.

Lee was runner-up in the 200 freestyle with a finals time of 1:57.87 and in the 500 freestyle with a finals effort of 5:30.13.

Ogden ended up second in the 50 freestyle with a finals time of 25.46 seconds and in the 100 backstroke in 56.09.

Ethan Oller had the Wolves' lone third-place finish in the 100 backstroke with a finals time of 1:00.89.

The only fourth-place finish for the Shawnee boys came from the 400 freestyle team of Lee, Andrew Shepard, Vincent Tash and Oller with a finals time of 3:55.12.

Placing sixth for the Wolves were Oller in the 200 individual medley (2:22.09 finals time) and Rakestraw in the 50 freestyle (25.46 seconds finals time)

Staal had two seventh-place efforts in the 100 butterfly (1:01.84) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.34) and Tash also took seventh in the 100 freestyle (58.43 seconds).

