Dale posts sweep of OKC Knights

Keven Scrutchins

DALE - The Dale basketball teams, after almost a month off due to pandemic havoc, opened the home season by taking on the Oklahoma City Knights' homeschool squads Tuesday night and came away with the sweep.

The Lady Pirates ran the Lady Knights out of the gym with a 93-8 win before the Pirates pulled away for a 75-67 victory.

Dale was scheduled to play Jones but those games were postponed.

The Lady Knights were no match for Dale’s first, second or third teams. The Lady Pirates built a 20-0 lead after five minutes of play before the OKC squad finally scored on a pair of free throws by Lucy Floyd with 2:33 left in the first. Dale ended the quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 27-2 lead into the second. The Dale starters played very sparingly in the first half and saw only three minutes of action in the third.

Dale scored 28 points in the second quarter and took a 55-4 lead into the half. Senior Danyn Lang led the charge with 19 first-half points and scored more to increase her total to 23 points for the contest. Lang hit one trey and that came in the first quarter.

The Lady Pirates increased the advantage to 76-7 after three quarters of play and finished the last quarter and a half with the third string squad. Anna Hester and Faith Wright joined Lang in double figures with 10 points each. Dale had 15 players score in the contest and they played all 19 girls that suited up. The Lady Pirates are 2-0 and will host Silo tonight at 6:30 pm.

The boys' game was a refreshing change. The Pirates and Knights traded punches in the first half that saw Dale take a 36-32 lead into the half. The two teams battled to seven ties and nine lead changes in the exciting first half.

Dale led 14-13 after the first quarter as Carter Crowe netted seven points while Dayton Forsythe collected six during that span.

In the second quarter, each team held a 3-point, but nothing beyond until Crowe hit on a drive with three seconds left to give Dale the four-point halftime lead. Crowe led Dale with 13 first-half points. Jack Henry Dutcher countered with 11 points for the Knights.

In the third, the Pirates began chipping away at the Knights and when Palmer Jones hit a 3-pointer at the 4:35 mark of the third that boosted the Pirate lead 50-39. The Knights cut the deficit to 60-53 by the end of the third quarter and weren’t done.

In the fourth, the Knights cut the Dale lead to 61-60 on a Lucas Ledet layup with 5:17 left to play. That was as close as the Knights came. The Dale defense and senior Dallen Forsythe took control in the remaining minutes. Dale held the Knights to just seven points in the final 5:17 of play and Forsythe scored six of his 19 points in the final three minutes of play.

OCS’s Dutcher led all scorers with a 24-point effort. He hit two treys.

Crowe led Dale with a team-high 21 points. Dallen Forsythe finished with 19 and Dayton Forsythe netted 17 points. Jones finished with 14 points for the 2-0 Pirates.

They will play host to Silo Thursday at 8 o’clock.