Little Axe mauled by Tecumseh

Fred Fehr

TECUMSEH — Kenzli Warden poured in 22 points and Serenity Jacoway added 13 Tuesday night as Tecumseh mauled Little Axe 68-22.

Warden posted two 3-point field goals as Tecumseh improved to 2-0.

The Lady Savages outscored the visitors 13-0 in the opening quarter, were up 30-9 at halftime and held a 47-17 advantage heading into the final eight minutes

Jacoway recorded three field goals from beyond the 3-point line. Four Lady Savages — Tawny Billy, Sami Schweighardt, Chloe Stephenson and Paige Lowther — notched one 3-point field goal.

Katelyn LaFrance finished with 12 points for the victors.

Tecumseh connected on 11-of-18 free throws for 61.1 percent.

No Little Axe player had more than six points.

Tecumseh will match up against Prague at 3:30 Thursday in first-round action of the Bethel Tournament.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.