McLoud girls, boys post home victories

Fred Fehr

McLOUD — Despite a rough shooting night, McLoud’s girls staved off Holdenville 31-27 Tuesday night.

“We overcame a very poor shooting performance, probably about 25 percent from the field,” said McLoud head coach Lindsey Myers.

McLoud moved to 2-0 by outscoring Holdenville 13-7 over the last eight minutes.

Senior Lexie Boyer, McLoud’s leading scorer with 15 points, knocked down 8-of-10 charity tosses, including 5 of 6 in the fourth period. Two of those free throws came off a late technical foul.

Boyer had McLoud’s only 3-point field goal of the night and collected seven points in the final period.

McLoud was accurate on 12-of-21 free throws, including 9 of 13 in the fourth period. Holdenville was just 2 of 9 from the charity stripe.

The Lady Redskins will tangle with Byng at 9 a.m. Thursday in the first round of the Bethel Tournament.

Boys

McLoud 42, Holdenville 35

The Redskins built up a comfortable 36-21 advantage after three periods.

Both teams struggled at the free-throw line. McLoud finished at 18 of 37 for 48.6 percent and Holdenville was 7 of 22 for 31.8 percent.

Jacob Jordan, McLoud’s top scorer with 15, connected for three 3-point field goals.

Collin Gibson added eight points as McLoud upped its mark to 2-0.

“It was a sloppy game,” said McLoud coach Tim Boyer. “Any time you commit 27 turnovers and shoot free throws like that, you normally don’t win, but we found a way.”

McLoud will oppose Byng at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bethel Tournament.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.