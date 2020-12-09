Pirates record sweep of Seminole

Fred Fehr

BYNG — Host Byng prevailed in both ends of a basketball doubleheader with Seminole Tuesday night.

In the girls’ opener, Byng outscored the visitors 23-11 after halftime for a 52-43 victory.

Kennedy Large tallied 18 points for Byng and Alona Cooper added 15.

Seminole, 1-1, received 15 points from Holli Ladd, who posted two 3-point field goals.

Teammate Anne Andrews contributed 14 points, including three successes from 3-point range.

Kennedy Coker had Seminole’s other trey.

Byng hit 10-of-12 free throws for 83.3 percent. Seminole was just 46.6 percent from the line at 7 of 15.

Boys

Byng 61, Seminole 46

Senior Parker Presley fueled the triumph with a game-high 21 points. Three other Pirates collected nine points apiece.

Tyris Hughes spearheaded Seminole’s scoring with 17 points, including two 3-pointers. Fellow senior Adam O’Daniel also collected two treys en route to 11 points.

Bryce Marshall came in with 10 points.

Seminole hit 7-of-10 free throws while Byng was 9 of 14.

Both Seminole squads will play at Wynnewood Thursday, then go to Chandler Tuesday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.