Shawnee girls, boys each capture nine events in home event

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee High School girls' and boys' swimming teams each won nine events in celebrating Senior Night Tuesday against Bixby at the Shawnee YMCA pool.

In the girls' events, sophomores Piper McNeil and Eva Webb along with senior Isabel Webb each captured two individual events while sophomore Natalie Selman won one. The Lady Wolves also had two winning relays – the 200-yard medley and 200 freestyle.

McNeil took the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:01.56 and clocked in at 59.78 seconds to claim the 100 backstroke.

Eva Webb topped the 200 individual medley in 2:21.17 and the 100 freestyle in 57.93 seconds.

Isabel Webb won the 50 freestyle in 26.19 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:02.23.

Selman's winning time in the 100 breaststroke was 1:15.46.

Shawnee's victorious 200 medley relay team consisted of McNeil, Selman, Isabel Webb and Eva Webb as they clocked in at 1:57.04.

The Lady Wolves' winning 200 freestyle relay included McNeil, senior Aspen Chapline, Eva Webb and Isabel Webb.

BOYS

Sophomore Thurman Lee and senior Trent Ogden each won two events on the boys' side while sophomore Ethan Oller and senior Ryan Staal each captured one.

The Wolves also won relays in the 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle.

Lee topped the field in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:57.65 and the 500 freestyle in 5:27.00.

Ogden won the 50 freestyle in 22.74 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 56.87 seconds.

Oller came out on top in the 200 individual medley in 2:16.35 and Staal won the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.43.

Shawnee's victorious 200 medley relay combination included Ogden, Staal, Oller and senior Troy Rakestraw with a time of 1:51.14.

The Wolves' team of Rakestraw, Staal, Lee and Ogden won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.33.

Finishing first in the 400 freestyle relay were Oller, senior Andrew Shepard, sophomore Vincent Tash and Lee with a time of 3:54.44.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.