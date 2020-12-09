Shawnee wrestlers dominate Del City, 78-6

Brian Johnson

After a rough outing in its dual opener at Mustang last week, the Shawnee High School wrestling team managed to turn the tables this time with an aggressive effort in a 78-6 victory over the Del City Eagles Tuesday night at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

It was Senior Night as the SHS senior wrestlers and support staff were honored prior to the dual.

The Wolves, behind falls from Alex Ramos (106 pounds), Christien Taylor (120), Hunter Rochelle (138), Jordan Lomeli (145), Austin Long (170), Kyle Helie (195), Logan Cash (220) and Lane Williams (285 or heavyweight) each won by falls.

Cade Chamblin (160) was victorious by a technical fall. Sam Anderson (182) dominated his match before winning by injury default and Shawnee was the beneficiary of three forfeit wins from Angelo Reyes (126), Brenner James (132) and Spencer Rochelle (152).

However, Reyes and James each came out on top in post-dual exhibition matches. Reyes won by a fall and James posted a technical fall.

“Our style was very aggressive. We cut people and took them down...really aggressive,” said Shawnee head coach Nik Turner.

In many of the matches, the Wolves made quick work of the Eagles, but perhaps the most exciting match came from Hunter Rochelle at 138.

Rochelle trailed 7-5 at the end of the first period and picked up a pair of points off a takedown in the second to force a 7-all tie through two periods. Rochelle then dominated the third before nabbing the fall with 32 seconds to go.

“Hunter did great. Sometimes you get caught in situations and some people tend to give up, but that is not in the Rochelle bloodline,” Turner said. “But he continued to battle and came away with the fall.”

Ramos, Taylor, Lomeli, Long, Cash and Williams each registered first-period falls and Helie got his fall in the second period.

At 182, Anderson was close to getting the fall but the match was declared a win by injury default.

In the two exhibition matches, Reyes got the pin with four seconds left in the opening period and James led 2-0 through one period, 13-0 after two periods and came away with the technical fall early in the third.

Chamblin's effort at 160 pounds pleased Turner.

“I do like how Cade Chamblin wrestled. I know, at times, he struggled some last year but was real aggressive tonight,” said Turner.

The next competition for the Wolves will be Tuesday at home in a three-way event with Ada and Carl Albert. The duals are scheduled to be held at the old gymnasium on Union Street.