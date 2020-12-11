Dale boys roll to win over Silo; Lady Pirates stunned

Keven Scrutchins

DALE - The Class 2A top-ranked and undefeated Dale basketball squads played host to Silo Thursday night and the girls came out of the night blemished.

The third-ranked Lady Rebels shocked the Lady Pirates with a 20-point, come-from-behind 54-51 win before the Pirates handled the Rebels 60-43.

The Pirates trailed Silo 13-12 after the first quarter, but from there took control of the contest with some stellar defense and methodical ball movement against the packed-in Silo zone. Dale had huge efforts from Carter Crowe and Dayton Forsythe who each scored 20 points for the 3-0 Pirates.

Dale took the lead in the second quarter on a Crowe 3-pointer with 5:28 left in the half and never trailed again. The Pirates took a 33-27 lead into the half.

Silo, in the third, mustered two ties at 37-37 and again at 39-39 before Crowe hit a two-pointer to end the scoring at 41-39 in favor of Dale at the end of three.

In the fourth, it was all about the Pirate defense. Dale smothered the Rebels, holding them to just two field goals and four points in the final eight minutes of play. Those buckets came with the game well in the hands of the Pirates.

Palmer Jones joined Forsythe and Crowe in double figures with 11 points. He hit three treys in the process. Dallen Forsythe added seven for the Pirates.

Silo was led in scoring by Ethan Wilkerson who scored 12. Kyler Proctor netted 11 for the Rebels.

The night’s opener featured two of the top three teams in Class 2A and the two squads left it all on the court. Dale jumped all over the Lady Rebels in the opening quarter, streaking out to a 16-4 lead and maintaining the double-digit advantage into intermission. Dale led 30-20 at the half but was aided by two early fouls on Silo’s inside presence Tiani Ellison that forced her to sit most of the opening half.

Ellison found her way back on the floor in the third, but had little to no impact as the Lady Pirates increased the advantage to 44-24 on a Anna Hester bucket with 3:08 left in the third. That’s when the Lady Pirates went cold, very cold.

Silo scored five unanswered points in the final three minutes of the third, cutting Dales lead to 44-29 with eight minutes left to play.

The fourth quarter belonged to the visitors. They outscored Dale 25-7 with Ellison leading the way. She scored 11-fourth quarter points to lead the Lady Rebels in scoring with 13 on the night. Silo caught the Lady Pirates at the 3:52 mark on two made free throws by Ellison, then she hit another with 3:10 left to give Silo the 47-46 lead and held it until the final buzzer.

Dale, trailing 54-51 with :16 left, had one last gasp to try and tie the game, but Silo forced a Lady Pirate turnover to complete the monster comeback. Dale’s Elaine Witt led all scorers with 15 points. Emilia Idleman added nine for Dale.