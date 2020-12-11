Lady Wolves edge Bartlesville in Bishop Kelley Tournament opener

Brian Johnson

TULSA – Keyed by a 16-5 run through the third quarter and hitting just enough free throws down the stretch, the Shawnee Lady Wolves came away with a 41-39 decision over Bartlesville Thursday in the first round of the Tulsa Bishop Kelley Tournament.

Shawnee, which improved to 1-1 with the victory, trailed 27-20 entering halftime before outscoring the Lady Bruins by 11 in the third.

Though it was struggle from the free-throw line for the Lady Wolves (only making 6-of-20 for the game), they hit just enough charity tosses down the stretch.

“Our girls stepped up and got some big stops on defense toward the end and secured the rebound,” said Shawnee assistant coach Kelsee Grovey. “We knew they were going to have to foul and our girls took care of the ball and we made 1-of-2 free throws down the stretch a couple of times.”

SHS head coach Wendi Wells was unable to make the game due to being in quarantine, but Wells was expected to be back on the sideline Friday as the Lady Wolves battled Mustang in the semifinals.

Senior Aubree Megehee topped the Shawnee scoring effort with 10 points, eight of which came in the first quarter. Tristyn Napier, who twice converted 1-of-2 free shots in the fourth, followed with seven points.

Tatum Sparks, Amaya Martinez and Belle Ramirez each nailed one 3-point bucket and each finished with six points. Anneca Anderson contributed four points and Hallie Wilson tacked on two.

The Lady Wolves had a 15-10 lead after one quarter but were outscored by a 17-5 margin in falling behind by seven at the break.

T'Keitha Valentine fired in five 3-point shots and tallied a game-high 16 points for Bartlesville. Teammate Kate Gronigan added 11 points and Mikka Chambers tossed in seven.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.